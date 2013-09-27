Trains to nowhere

Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. More than a year has passed since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced an ambitious plan to raise billions of dollars to lay much-needed railroad tracks across this continent-sized nation. Not a single mile has been laid, however. Investors are balking at the push to build some 10,000 km (6,000 miles) of track because they worry that government policies might not make it worth their while. The North-South Railroad was initiated in 1987 to unite ten states and the agricultural interior of the country but now lies idle more than 25 years later with less than 20 percent of the project completed. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino