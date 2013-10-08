版本:
Profile: Cristina Fernandez

<p>Argentine presidential candidate Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner protects herself from confetti during the inauguration of a sports centre in Bolivar, 320 km (198 miles) southeast of Buenos Aires, October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Presidency-Handout</p>

Argentine presidential candidate Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner protects herself from confetti during the inauguration of a sports centre in Bolivar, 320 km (198 miles) southeast of Buenos Aires, October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Presidency-Handout

<p>Argentina's first lady senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks in front of a giant picture of Eva Peron in Berazategui, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, in this July 26, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files</p>

Argentina's first lady senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks in front of a giant picture of Eva Peron in Berazategui, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, in this July 26, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/Files

<p>Argentina's first lady and presidential candidate Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner waves to supporters during the closing campaign rally in La Matanza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout</p>

Argentina's first lady and presidential candidate Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner waves to supporters during the closing campaign rally in La Matanza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout

<p>Argentina's first lady and presidential candidate senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures inside her car after voting at a polling station in Rio Gallegos on Presidential election day, October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Argentina's first lady and presidential candidate senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures inside her car after voting at a polling station in Rio Gallegos on Presidential election day, October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Argentina's first lady and president-elect senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner celebrates at their campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

Argentina's first lady and president-elect senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner celebrates at their campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>Outgoing Argentine President Nestor Kirchner applauds after giving the presidential sash to his wife, Crisitina Fernandez, moments after Fernandez was sworn in as Argentina's next president, in Congress in Buenos Aires December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers</p>

Outgoing Argentine President Nestor Kirchner applauds after giving the presidential sash to his wife, Crisitina Fernandez, moments after Fernandez was sworn in as Argentina's next president, in Congress in Buenos Aires December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

<p>Argentina's President Crisitina Fernandez de Kirchner and her husband former president Nestor Kirchner wave to the crowd as they leave the Congress building after Cristina was sworn in as Argentina's next president for a four-year-term, in Buenos Aires December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

Argentina's President Crisitina Fernandez de Kirchner and her husband former president Nestor Kirchner wave to the crowd as they leave the Congress building after Cristina was sworn in as Argentina's next president for a four-year-term, in Buenos Aires December 10, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner shake hands with supporters after a planned rally by trade unions and social groups to back her in Buenos Aires April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner shake hands with supporters after a planned rally by trade unions and social groups to back her in Buenos Aires April 1, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets well-wishers before a ceremony at the Government Palace in Buenos Aires June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets well-wishers before a ceremony at the Government Palace in Buenos Aires June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L) and national soccer team coach Diego Maradona gesture during a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L) and national soccer team coach Diego Maradona gesture during a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R), accompanied by Bolivia's President Evo Morales, waves after a ceremony in Sucre, southwest of La Paz March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R), accompanied by Bolivia's President Evo Morales, waves after a ceremony in Sucre, southwest of La Paz March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner arrives to a family photo of the Third Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner arrives to a family photo of the Third Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner holds hands with her daughter Florencia as they stand in front of the coffin of her late husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, in this still image taken from video proivded by the Argentine Government during his wake in the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Government TV/Handout</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner holds hands with her daughter Florencia as they stand in front of the coffin of her late husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, in this still image taken from video proivded by the Argentine Government during his wake in the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Government TV/Handout

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets sympathizers while accompanying the hearse of her husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, from the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace to the local airport for a flight to their home province of Santa Cruz, in Buenos Aires October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Martin Acosta</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets sympathizers while accompanying the hearse of her husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, from the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace to the local airport for a flight to their home province of Santa Cruz, in Buenos Aires October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner addresses Turkish and Argentine business people during a luncheon in Istanbul January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner addresses Turkish and Argentine business people during a luncheon in Istanbul January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez waves to supporters after casting her vote in a polling station in the Patagonian city of Rio Gallegos, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez waves to supporters after casting her vote in a polling station in the Patagonian city of Rio Gallegos, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) cries as she embraces her son Maximo after winning the nationwide presidential election in Buenos Aires October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) cries as she embraces her son Maximo after winning the nationwide presidential election in Buenos Aires October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gesture as they take part in the traditional family photo during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) and France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gesture as they take part in the traditional family photo during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez welcomes his Argentinian counterpart Cristina Fernandez at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez welcomes his Argentinian counterpart Cristina Fernandez at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner reads the oath of office as her daughter Florencia (back C) and her new Vice-President Amado Boudou (R) listen, during her swearing in for a second mandate in Buenos Aires December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardino Avila</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner reads the oath of office as her daughter Florencia (back C) and her new Vice-President Amado Boudou (R) listen, during her swearing in for a second mandate in Buenos Aires December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardino Avila

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters as she leaves Congress after her swearing in for her second mandate, in Buenos Aires December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters as she leaves Congress after her swearing in for her second mandate, in Buenos Aires December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) waters to pay homage to the fallen soldiers during the Falklands War in Ushuaia April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Facundo Santana</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) waters to pay homage to the fallen soldiers during the Falklands War in Ushuaia April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Facundo Santana

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks as she presents the new 100 pesos bank note with a portrait of former First Lady Eva Peron to commemorate Thursday's 60th anniversary of Eva's death, during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks as she presents the new 100 pesos bank note with a portrait of former First Lady Eva Peron to commemorate Thursday's 60th anniversary of Eva's death, during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R) greets a performer from the dance group El Choque Urbano, who is hanging from a structure, during a rally to celebrate the Day of Democracy and International Human Rights Day outside the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R) greets a performer from the dance group El Choque Urbano, who is hanging from a structure, during a rally to celebrate the Day of Democracy and International Human Rights Day outside the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks to the media at the National Hotel in Havana January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks to the media at the National Hotel in Havana January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner shakes hands with newly elected Pope Francis during a private meeting at the Vatican March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner shakes hands with newly elected Pope Francis during a private meeting at the Vatican March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (C) visits residents affected by floods after heavy rains in Villa Mitre slum, in Buenos Aires April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian</p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (C) visits residents affected by floods after heavy rains in Villa Mitre slum, in Buenos Aires April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures to supporters during a rally outside Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures to supporters during a rally outside Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez sits in a car as she arrives at hospital in Buenos Aires October 7, 2013. Fernandez will undergo surgery to treat a head injury, sidelining her ahead of a key mid-term election and at the apex of a bitter court battle with some of the nation's creditors. The president's condition, described as a subdural hematoma or blood on the brain, may have come from hitting her head during a fall she took in August. She was ordered to rest for a month due to her condition. REUTERS/Pablo Molina-DyN</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez sits in a car as she arrives at hospital in Buenos Aires October 7, 2013. Fernandez will undergo surgery to treat a head injury, sidelining her ahead of a key mid-term election and at the apex of a bitter court battle with some of the nation's creditors. The president's condition, described as a subdural hematoma or blood on the brain, may have come from hitting her head during a fall she took in August. She was ordered to rest for a month due to her condition. REUTERS/Pablo Molina-DyN

