Profile: Cristina Fernandez

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez sits in a car as she arrives at hospital in Buenos Aires October 7, 2013. Fernandez will undergo surgery to treat a head injury, sidelining her ahead of a key mid-term election and at the apex of a bitter court battle with some of the nation's creditors. The president's condition, described as a subdural hematoma or blood on the brain, may have come from hitting her head during a fall she took in August. She was ordered to rest for a month due to her condition. REUTERS/Pablo Molina-DyN