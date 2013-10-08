版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 8日 星期二 23:30 BJT

Typhoon Fitow

<p>Residents raise bags of groceries as they walk amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township of Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents raise bags of groceries as they walk amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Residents raise bags of groceries as they walk amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township of Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 14
<p>Paramilitary policemen pull up a vehicle overturned by a storm surge near the coastline, under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Yuhuan, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Paramilitary policemen pull up a vehicle overturned by a storm surge near the coastline, under the influencmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Paramilitary policemen pull up a vehicle overturned by a storm surge near the coastline, under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Yuhuan, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 14
<p>Residents paddle a makeshift raft as they make their way along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Rui'an, Zhejiang province October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents paddle a makeshift raft as they make their way along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Ruimore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Residents paddle a makeshift raft as they make their way along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Rui'an, Zhejiang province October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 14
<p>People dodge as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People dodge as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

People dodge as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 14
<p>Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, more

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 14
<p>A man carries a boy on his shoulders as he walks amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township of Wenling, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man carries a boy on his shoulders as he walks amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi townshimore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

A man carries a boy on his shoulders as he walks amid a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Daxi township of Wenling, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 14
<p>A man walks towards a flooded pavilion by the overflowing West Lake after Typhoon Fitow hit Hangzhou, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

A man walks towards a flooded pavilion by the overflowing West Lake after Typhoon Fitow hit Hangzhou, Zhejimore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

A man walks towards a flooded pavilion by the overflowing West Lake after Typhoon Fitow hit Hangzhou, Zhejiang province October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
7 / 14
<p>Paramilitary policemen carry an elderly woman off a raft as they rescue trapped residents after Typhoon Fitow hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Paramilitary policemen carry an elderly woman off a raft as they rescue trapped residents after Typhoon Fitmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Paramilitary policemen carry an elderly woman off a raft as they rescue trapped residents after Typhoon Fitow hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
8 / 14
<p>Rescuers talk on a boat as they travel along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Taoshan township of Rui'an, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescuers talk on a boat as they travel along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Taoshan township of Rmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Rescuers talk on a boat as they travel along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Taoshan township of Rui'an, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 14
<p>A man holds his dog as he walks along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Shanghai, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man holds his dog as he walks along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Shanghai, October 8, 2013. Rmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

A man holds his dog as he walks along a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Shanghai, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 14
<p>Visitors run down a stairway as tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Fitow surge past a barrier in Haining, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run down a stairway as tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Fitow surge past a barrier in Hamore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Visitors run down a stairway as tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Fitow surge past a barrier in Haining, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 14
<p>People take pictures of a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People take pictures of a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, Omore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

People take pictures of a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
12 / 14
<p>Farmers rescue their plants out of a flooded greenhouse after Typhoon Fitow hit Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Farmers rescue their plants out of a flooded greenhouse after Typhoon Fitow hit Pingyang county, Zhejiang pmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

Farmers rescue their plants out of a flooded greenhouse after Typhoon Fitow hit Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 14
<p>A girl sits on the shoulders of a man standing in a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Ningbo, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A girl sits on the shoulders of a man standing in a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Ningbo, Zhejiangmore

2013年 10月 8日 星期二

A girl sits on the shoulders of a man standing in a flooded street after Typhoon Fitow hit Ningbo, Zhejiang province, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Profile: Cristina Fernandez

Profile: Cristina Fernandez

下一个

Profile: Cristina Fernandez

Profile: Cristina Fernandez

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez will undergo surgery to treat a head injury.

2013年 10月 8日
Death of a revered rabbi

Death of a revered rabbi

The streets of Jerusalem were engulfed by around 700,000 mourners as the ultra-Orthodox faithful honored a cleric they deemed their supreme spiritual leader.

2013年 10月 8日
Firefighters foaming in protest

Firefighters foaming in protest

Belgian firefighters spray water and foam towards police officers as they protest for better work conditions.

2013年 10月 8日
Preparing for Karen

Preparing for Karen

People on the Gulf Coast prepare for the coming of Tropical Storm Karen.

2013年 10月 5日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐