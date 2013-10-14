Nobel Prize winners

Members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Torsten Persson (L-R), Per Krusell, Staffan Normark and Per Stromberg announce the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics, officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm October 14, 2013. Pictured in the projection are laureates Eugene Fama (L-R), Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller. The three American scientists won the 2013 economics Nobel prize on Monday for research that has improved the forecasting of asset prices in the long term and helped the emergence of index funds in stock markets, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency