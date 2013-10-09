版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 9日 星期三 22:10 BJT

Countdown to Sochi

<p>A general view shows the city centre of the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east of Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A general view shows the city centre of the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east of Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A view shows cabins of the cableway in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A view shows cabins of the cableway in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People rest at the terrace of restaurant at the top of Aibga mountain in the ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People rest at the terrace of restaurant at the top of Aibga mountain in the ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Newly built apartment blocks are seen near a statue of Vladimir Lenin in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Newly built apartment blocks are seen near a statue of Vladimir Lenin in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A migrant worker sits on a balcony in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A migrant worker sits on a balcony in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Cossacks smoke during an operation to find illegal immigrants by authorities in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Cossacks smoke during an operation to find illegal immigrants by authorities in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Boys frolic at the bus stop in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Boys frolic at the bus stop in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Children play outside their house near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Children play outside their house near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People play volleyball in the park in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People play volleyball in the park in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People enjoy the view from a pedestrian overpass near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People enjoy the view from a pedestrian overpass near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman passes by at the harbour in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A woman passes by at the harbour in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man fishes on a pier at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man fishes on a pier at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man sleeps on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man sleeps on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A beach vendor carries smoked fish on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A beach vendor carries smoked fish on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Women enjoy the sun on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Women enjoy the sun on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Tourists enjoy the evening sun at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Tourists enjoy the evening sun at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Tourists enjoy the the beach in Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Tourists enjoy the the beach in Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A surfer walks through storm debris on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A surfer walks through storm debris on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Natalia Papenkova from Moscow rides storm waves on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Natalia Papenkova from Moscow rides storm waves on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Engineer Yuri erects a stone pyramid on the head of his acquaintance and colleague Alexander as they rest on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Engineer Yuri erects a stone pyramid on the head of his acquaintance and colleague Alexander as they rest on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People watch the flooded Sochi river after rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People watch the flooded Sochi river after rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman walks through rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A woman walks through rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Cars drive through a flooded street near the airport during heavy rain in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Cars drive through a flooded street near the airport during heavy rain in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A lightning flashes in the sky above the Alder airport as people pass by a light post in the Adler district of Sochi, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A lightning flashes in the sky above the Alder airport as people pass by a light post in the Adler district of Sochi, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Police officers process documents of migrant workers detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Police officers process documents of migrant workers detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Migrant workers sleep in a car in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Migrant workers sleep in a car in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Migrant construction workers chat in a cafe in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Migrant construction workers chat in a cafe in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A woman sits near a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A woman sits near a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Migrant workers lead a sheep in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Migrant workers lead a sheep in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Shadi Madaminov, a vendor from Tajikistan, sits on a chair at the Tajik market in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Shadi Madaminov, a vendor from Tajikistan, sits on a chair at the Tajik market in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man adds wood to a fire beneath a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man adds wood to a fire beneath a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Migrant workers exit a bus after being detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Migrant workers exit a bus after being detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Builders stand in a line to enter a canteen in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Builders stand in a line to enter a canteen in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Workers lay asphalt in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Workers lay asphalt in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A view of Olympic venues and accommodation complex is seen through the window of an abandoned bus in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A view of Olympic venues and accommodation complex is seen through the window of an abandoned bus in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Builders from Yerevan, Akop, Artyom and Kenrikh (L-R) fish in a pond outside the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Builders from Yerevan, Akop, Artyom and Kenrikh (L-R) fish in a pond outside the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A general view of the Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A general view of the Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>The Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor is seen from Rosa peak of Aibga mountain, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

The Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor is seen from Rosa peak of Aibga mountain, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

