Countdown to Sochi
A general view shows the city centre of the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 more
A general view shows the city centre of the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east of Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view shows cabins of the cableway in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Wmore
A view shows cabins of the cableway in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People rest at the terrace of restaurant at the top of Aibga mountain in the ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a vmore
People rest at the terrace of restaurant at the top of Aibga mountain in the ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Newly built apartment blocks are seen near a statue of Vladimir Lenin in central Sochi, September 19, 2013.more
Newly built apartment blocks are seen near a statue of Vladimir Lenin in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A migrant worker sits on a balcony in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olmore
A migrant worker sits on a balcony in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cossacks smoke during an operation to find illegal immigrants by authorities in central Sochi, September 24more
Cossacks smoke during an operation to find illegal immigrants by authorities in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boys frolic at the bus stop in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Boys frolic at the bus stop in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Children play outside their house near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERmore
Children play outside their house near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People play volleyball in the park in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People play volleyball in the park in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People enjoy the view from a pedestrian overpass near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 2more
People enjoy the view from a pedestrian overpass near the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman passes by at the harbour in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman passes by at the harbour in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man fishes on a pier at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man fishes on a pier at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Socmore
A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man sleeps on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man sleeps on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A beach vendor carries smoked fish on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERmore
A beach vendor carries smoked fish on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Women enjoy the sun on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetovmore
Women enjoy the sun on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tourists enjoy the evening sun at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetovmore
Tourists enjoy the evening sun at the beach in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tourists enjoy the the beach in Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Tourists enjoy the the beach in Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A surfer walks through storm debris on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTmore
A surfer walks through storm debris on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Natalia Papenkova from Moscow rides storm waves on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25,more
Natalia Papenkova from Moscow rides storm waves on the beach of the Khosta district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Engineer Yuri erects a stone pyramid on the head of his acquaintance and colleague Alexander as they rest omore
Engineer Yuri erects a stone pyramid on the head of his acquaintance and colleague Alexander as they rest on the beach in the Adler district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People watch the flooded Sochi river after rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetomore
People watch the flooded Sochi river after rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman walks through rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman walks through rain in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars drive through a flooded street near the airport during heavy rain in the Adler district of Sochi, Septmore
Cars drive through a flooded street near the airport during heavy rain in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A lightning flashes in the sky above the Alder airport as people pass by a light post in the Adler districtmore
A lightning flashes in the sky above the Alder airport as people pass by a light post in the Adler district of Sochi, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers process documents of migrant workers detained in a sweep by authorities at a police stationmore
Police officers process documents of migrant workers detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant workers sleep in a car in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympimore
Migrant workers sleep in a car in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant construction workers chat in a cafe in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 more
Migrant construction workers chat in a cafe in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A dog frolics in the street in central Sochi, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman sits near a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, Septemmore
A woman sits near a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant workers lead a sheep in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympicsmore
Migrant workers lead a sheep in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Shadi Madaminov, a vendor from Tajikistan, sits on a chair at the Tajik market in Sochi, September 22, 2013more
Shadi Madaminov, a vendor from Tajikistan, sits on a chair at the Tajik market in Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man adds wood to a fire beneath a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochimore
A man adds wood to a fire beneath a pan of traditional pilaf at a street stall at the Tajik market in Sochi harbour, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Migrant workers exit a bus after being detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Somore
Migrant workers exit a bus after being detained in a sweep by authorities at a police station in central Sochi, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Builders stand in a line to enter a canteen in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 2more
Builders stand in a line to enter a canteen in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Workers lay asphalt in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Smore
Workers lay asphalt in the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A view of Olympic venues and accommodation complex is seen through the window of an abandoned bus in the Admore
A view of Olympic venues and accommodation complex is seen through the window of an abandoned bus in the Adler district of Sochi, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Builders from Yerevan, Akop, Artyom and Kenrikh (L-R) fish in a pond outside the Olympic Park in the Alder more
Builders from Yerevan, Akop, Artyom and Kenrikh (L-R) fish in a pond outside the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of the Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014more
A general view of the Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 winter Olympics, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor is seen from Rosa peak of Aibga mountain, easmore
The Olympic village in the mountain ski resort of Rosa Khutor is seen from Rosa peak of Aibga mountain, east from Sochi, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
下一个
Olympic portraits
Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.
America wins America's Cup
Oracle Team USA wins the America's Cup, coming from behind to defeat Emirates Team New Zealand in the tie-breaking 19th race of the finals.
Best of the U.S. Open
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in Moscow.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.