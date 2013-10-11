版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 12日 星期六 05:20 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Belgian riot police are covered with foam sprayed by Belgian firefighters during a protest for better work conditions in central Brussels October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Youths slide down a huge water slide at a public swimming pool in Kabul October 4, 2013. Inside a non-descript building in central Kabul, residents of the battle-hardened capital have a new and unusual form of escape - a state-of-the-art water park. In addition to towering slides, there is a huge wave pool, a restaurant, whirlpool, sauna and lavish play area for young children, including girls who are allowed to mix with the opposite sex until the age of about 10. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Youths slide down a huge water slide at a public swimming pool in Kabul October 4, 2013. Inside a non-descript building in central Kabul, residents of the battle-hardened capital have a new and unusual form of escape - a state-of-the-art water park. In addition to towering slides, there is a huge wave pool, a restaurant, whirlpool, sauna and lavish play area for young children, including girls who are allowed to mix with the opposite sex until the age of about 10. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Maira Jumbo, who holds dual citizenship in Spain and Ecuador, answers a phone call before learning that her family's eviction had been suspended, at her home in Madrid October 8, 2013. Maira Jumbo, who works as a part-time cleaner, and her husband Francisco Masiche, unemployed, received an eviction notice as they could not afford their mortgage payments to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia from 2011. The couple lives in the house with their three-year-old son Erik. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Maira Jumbo, who holds dual citizenship in Spain and Ecuador, answers a phone call before learning that her family's eviction had been suspended, at her home in Madrid October 8, 2013. Maira Jumbo, who works as a part-time cleaner, and her husband Francisco Masiche, unemployed, received an eviction notice as they could not afford their mortgage payments to Spanish nationalized lender Bankia from 2011. The couple lives in the house with their three-year-old son Erik. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Police detain a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, as he tries to stop a vehicle from carrying Naidu to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. Naidu was on an indefinite hunger strike since Monday against the creation of Telangana state, according to local media. Two Indian ministers resigned last week over a cabinet decision to create the new state out of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a growing hub for Western IT giants. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Police detain a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, as he tries to stop a vehicle from carrying Naidu to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. Naidu was on an indefinite hunger strike since Monday against the creation of Telangana state, according to local media. Two Indian ministers resigned last week over a cabinet decision to create the new state out of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a growing hub for Western IT giants. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine has another blade pierced through his cheek before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A man shaves his monkey with a razor before it performs tricks for money in Lahore, Pakistan, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A man shaves his monkey with a razor before it performs tricks for money in Lahore, Pakistan, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Makeup artists Kamila Wysocka and Alexis Jackson from Florida point at another costumed person as they eat dinner in their zombie makeup at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Makeup artists Kamila Wysocka and Alexis Jackson from Florida point at another costumed person as they eat dinner in their zombie makeup at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Free Syrian Army fighters take positions behind a damaged car as they fire their weapons during an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

<p>A man dressed as Superman smiles at patient Joao Bertola, 2, and his father, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 11, 2013. Two costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. Brazil celebrates Children's Day on October 12. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A man dressed as Superman smiles at patient Joao Bertola, 2, and his father, looking on inside Hospital Infantil Sabara in Sao Paulo October 11, 2013. Two costumed men cleaned the glass facade of the children's hospital, and met with patients. Brazil celebrates Children's Day on October 12. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel (L) talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2013. Warshel, a U.S. and Israel citizen, won the Nobel chemistry prize with U.S. scientists Martin Karplus and Michael Levitt on Wednesday for pioneering work on computer programs that simulate complex chemical processes and have revolutionised research in areas from drugs to solar energy. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, awarding the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25 million) to Karplus, Levitt and Warshel, said their work had effectively taken chemistry into cyberspace. Long gone were the days of modelling reactions using plastic balls and sticks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

University of Southern California professor Arieh Warshel (L) talks on the phone with Israeli President Shimon Peres as he sits with his wife Tami Warshel after hearing he won the Nobel chemistry prize in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2013. Warshel, a U.S. and Israel citizen, won the Nobel chemistry prize with U.S. scientists Martin Karplus and Michael Levitt on Wednesday for pioneering work on computer programs that simulate complex chemical processes and have revolutionised research in areas from drugs to solar energy. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, awarding the prize of 8 million crowns ($1.25 million) to Karplus, Levitt and Warshel, said their work had effectively taken chemistry into cyberspace. Long gone were the days of modelling reactions using plastic balls and sticks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A tourist (R) reacts as U.S. Representative Paul Ryan walks in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 11, 2013. President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders worked to end their fiscal impasse on Friday, but struggled to strike a deal on the details for a short-term reopening of the federal government and an increase in the U.S. debt limit. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A tourist (R) reacts as U.S. Representative Paul Ryan walks in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 11, 2013. President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders worked to end their fiscal impasse on Friday, but struggled to strike a deal on the details for a short-term reopening of the federal government and an increase in the U.S. debt limit. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A protester giving only her first name as Nancy holds up a sign calling for an end to the U.S. government shut down on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 10, 2013. U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering signing on to a short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A protester giving only her first name as Nancy holds up a sign calling for an end to the U.S. government shut down on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 10, 2013. U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering signing on to a short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi September 22, 2013. With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as it tries to complete its multi-billion dollar transformation into a winter sports hub. If everything goes according to plan the Games will be a showcase for Russia's achievements under President Vladimir Putin, the culmination of a six-year personal project on a truly Soviet scale. But the President's dream could still be crushed if Sochi is not ready on time, protests break out over a Russian law banning "gay propaganda" or Islamist militants attack the Games. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A dog looks at the sea as people rest on the beach outside of the Olympic Park in the Alder district of Sochi September 22, 2013. With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as it tries to complete its multi-billion dollar transformation into a winter sports hub. If everything goes according to plan the Games will be a showcase for Russia's achievements under President Vladimir Putin, the culmination of a six-year personal project on a truly Soviet scale. But the President's dream could still be crushed if Sochi is not ready on time, protests break out over a Russian law banning "gay propaganda" or Islamist militants attack the Games. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Blood trickles down the tattooed torso of a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine as he is pierced before the beginning of a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at Israeli soldiers during clashes in Betunia, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Palestinian protesters hurl rocks at Israeli soldiers during clashes in Betunia, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>A woman pushes a toy cart carrying a baby next to damaged cars and debris caused by the flood on a street in Yuyao, Zhejiang province, China October 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A woman pushes a toy cart carrying a baby next to damaged cars and debris caused by the flood on a street in Yuyao, Zhejiang province, China October 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A combination picture shows family photos and mementos (L) on a grave stone of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quadi Hudgins, who died in Iraq, which were later removed (R) at the Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery has recently begun enforcing a policy that forbids the placing of mementos on graves, notably in Section 60, which contains graves from those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. The cleanup has outraged many families of those buried here. Pictures taken March 13, 2013 (L) photo and October 7, 2013 (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A combination picture shows family photos and mementos (L) on a grave stone of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quadi Hudgins, who died in Iraq, which were later removed (R) at the Arlington National Cemetery. The cemetery has recently begun enforcing a policy that forbids the placing of mementos on graves, notably in Section 60, which contains graves from those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. The cleanup has outraged many families of those buried here. Pictures taken March 13, 2013 (L) photo and October 7, 2013 (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Girls attend lessons at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

Girls attend lessons at a school in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs outside the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. The protest is to demand changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs outside the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. The protest is to demand changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2013年 10月 12日 星期六

People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

