Cyclone Phailin pounds India
Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fishermen stand outside their damaged houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fishermen push a boat towards the shore at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy sits on the damaged roof of his house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries his belongings as he walks past a damaged Hindu temple after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cooks food outside her partially damaged house at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children eat their lunch in a free meal centre at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man and his son stand inside their damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fisherman walks inside a damaged port building after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (
Men cross a flooded road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Phailin at Gaghra village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fisherwomen carrying wood walk past an eroded shore after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl looks out from the window of her partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A dog sleeps in front of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Fishermen remove debris of their damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman holds her head after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boats are submerged in sand after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides his motorbike past an overturned vehicle after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Footprints are seen in the mud inside a house after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands next to overturned trucks on a highway after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy cycles past debris after Cyclone Phailin hit Rangailunda village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A truck is seen submerged in the water after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman waits to board a boat as she returns to her village after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks past a fallen marquee and chairs set up for a Christian prayer service, during heavy rains and winds caused by Cyclone Phailin in Ranchi, capital of India's eastern state of Jharkhand October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy stands on the roof of his home after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family waits to board a boat as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man tries to cover himself with an umbrella during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl looks out from the window of a bus travelling towards a relief camp in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women sit in a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People walk among debris from a broken wall after it was damaged by a wave brought by Cyclone Phailin at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra
A man tries to avoid a broken electricity cable as he rides on an auto rickshaw to a safer place in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
