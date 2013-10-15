版本:
The Madeleine McCann case

<p>A camerman takes video footages outside the Ocean Club holiday resort, where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, in Praia da Luz Southern Portugal October 14, 2013. Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her suspected abduction and want to question one unidentified man in particular. McCann, then aged three, went missing from her room at the Praia da Luz holiday resort in Portugal in May 2007 while her parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant, triggering a search that gripped the world's media. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

A camerman takes video footages outside the Ocean Club holiday resort, where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, in Praia da Luz Southern Portugal October 14, 2013. Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her suspected abduction and want to question one unidentified man in particular. McCann, then aged three, went missing from her room at the Praia da Luz holiday resort in Portugal in May 2007 while her parents were dining with friends at a nearby restaurant, triggering a search that gripped the world's media. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

<p>A man walks past a newspaper stand displaying British newspapers, mostly with frontpages showing e-fit images of individuals British police say they want to question in relation to Madeleine McCann's disappearance, in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

A man walks past a newspaper stand displaying British newspapers, mostly with frontpages showing e-fit images of individuals British police say they want to question in relation to Madeleine McCann's disappearance, in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

<p>Kate McCann speaks with journalists after she leaves the court in Lisbon September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Kate McCann speaks with journalists after she leaves the court in Lisbon September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Gerry McCann, father of missing three-year-old of Madeleine McCann, who went missing in Portugal five years ago, speaks at a "Hacked Off" pressure group news conference in London February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Gerry McCann, father of missing three-year-old of Madeleine McCann, who went missing in Portugal five years ago, speaks at a "Hacked Off" pressure group news conference in London February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Kate and Gerry McCann pose with a computer generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look now, during a news conference in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Kate and Gerry McCann pose with a computer generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look now, during a news conference in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Kate and Gerry McCann pose after speaking about the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine at a news conference in Quorn, central England, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Kate and Gerry McCann pose after speaking about the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine at a news conference in Quorn, central England, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Former police inspector Goncalo Amaral leaves a court in Lisbon January 18, 2010. A book written by Amaral on the investigation into the disappearance of the Madeleine McCann, which occurred three years ago, has been banned in Portugal. Amaral has failed to overturn a ban on his book about the missing girl, a spokeswoman for the McCann's said, according to British TV. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Former police inspector Goncalo Amaral leaves a court in Lisbon January 18, 2010. A book written by Amaral on the investigation into the disappearance of the Madeleine McCann, which occurred three years ago, has been banned in Portugal. Amaral has failed to overturn a ban on his book about the missing girl, a spokeswoman for the McCann's said, according to British TV. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A likeness of missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in age progressed computer generated handout images received from the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre (CEOP) in London on November 3, 2009. The images show what she might look like now, with a fair skin tone (L) and what she might look like if she were living in a hotter climate. Police released video and images of how Madeleine McCann might look now, in a bid to prick the conscience of anyone who knows what became of the missing girl. REUTERS/CEOP/Handout</p>

A likeness of missing British girl Madeleine McCann is seen in age progressed computer generated handout images received from the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre (CEOP) in London on November 3, 2009. The images show what she might look like now, with a fair skin tone (L) and what she might look like if she were living in a hotter climate. Police released video and images of how Madeleine McCann might look now, in a bid to prick the conscience of anyone who knows what became of the missing girl. REUTERS/CEOP/Handout

<p>Gerry and Kate McCann (R), parents of Madeleine "Maddy" McCann, talk to journalists during a news conference in Lisbon September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Gerry and Kate McCann (R), parents of Madeleine "Maddy" McCann, talk to journalists during a news conference in Lisbon September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>The messages from a well wisher are seen near a candle that is lit for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Rothley, central England May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

The messages from a well wisher are seen near a candle that is lit for missing British girl Madeleine McCann in Rothley, central England May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>People walks near a billboard of Madeleine McCann at Praia da Luz tourist resort, April 5, 2009, where Madeleine went missing. REUTERS/Hugo Correia</p>

People walks near a billboard of Madeleine McCann at Praia da Luz tourist resort, April 5, 2009, where Madeleine went missing. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

<p>Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, speak during an interview with a Publico newspaper journalist in Cropston, central England April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, speak during an interview with a Publico newspaper journalist in Cropston, central England April 29, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Clarence Mitchell, spokesman for Kate and Gerry McCann, the parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, shows the sketch of a man during a news conference in London January 20, 2008, who is believed to have abducted Madeleine from the family's apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Clarence Mitchell, spokesman for Kate and Gerry McCann, the parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, shows the sketch of a man during a news conference in London January 20, 2008, who is believed to have abducted Madeleine from the family's apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>An artist's impression released by the parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, central England October 27, 2007. The picture depicts the man who the McCanns believe abducted their daughter from the family's Portuguese holiday home. REUTERS/Handout</p>

An artist's impression released by the parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, central England October 27, 2007. The picture depicts the man who the McCanns believe abducted their daughter from the family's Portuguese holiday home. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A handout photograph released September 25, 2007, said to be taken by Spanish tourist Clara Torres in the town of Zinat in Morocco on August 31, 2007 shows a woman with a child on her back which she claims may be missing British four-year-old Madeleine McCann. REUTERS/Cadena COPE/Handout</p>

A handout photograph released September 25, 2007, said to be taken by Spanish tourist Clara Torres in the town of Zinat in Morocco on August 31, 2007 shows a woman with a child on her back which she claims may be missing British four-year-old Madeleine McCann. REUTERS/Cadena COPE/Handout

<p>Gerry (C) and Kate McCann (L), parents of missing four-year-old Madeleine McCann, arrive back at East Midlands International airport, central England September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Pool</p>

Gerry (C) and Kate McCann (L), parents of missing four-year-old Madeleine McCann, arrive back at East Midlands International airport, central England September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Rui Vieira/Pool

<p>Kate McCann and her husband Gerry (seen through window of car), parents of the missing British girl Madeleine McCann, leave their villa in a car in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

Kate McCann and her husband Gerry (seen through window of car), parents of the missing British girl Madeleine McCann, leave their villa in a car in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

<p>Gerry McCann (L), father of British missing girl Madeleine, accompanied by his spokesman David Hughes (C) and his lawyer Carlos Pinto de Abreu leaves the criminal police headquarters in Portimao in Southern Portugal September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia</p>

Gerry McCann (L), father of British missing girl Madeleine, accompanied by his spokesman David Hughes (C) and his lawyer Carlos Pinto de Abreu leaves the criminal police headquarters in Portimao in Southern Portugal September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

<p>Journalists work next to policemen, as they guard behind an area cordoned off by the Police Republican Guard, outside the village of Odiaxere, near Lagos June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Virgilio Rodrigues</p>

Journalists work next to policemen, as they guard behind an area cordoned off by the Police Republican Guard, outside the village of Odiaxere, near Lagos June 15, 2007. REUTERS/Virgilio Rodrigues

<p>A computer grab from the virtual reality Second Life shows an avatar standing near a digital poster of missing Madeleine 'Maddy' McCann, Paris, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A computer grab from the virtual reality Second Life shows an avatar standing near a digital poster of missing Madeleine 'Maddy' McCann, Paris, June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann (R) is displayed next to pictures of other missing children outside the British Embassy in Buenos Aires June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

A picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann (R) is displayed next to pictures of other missing children outside the British Embassy in Buenos Aires June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, hold up similar sleep wear which their daughter was wearing on the night of her abduction, during a news conference in Berlin June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm</p>

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, hold up similar sleep wear which their daughter was wearing on the night of her abduction, during a news conference in Berlin June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

<p>Gerry (L) and Kate McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann, walk near the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos with their children, Amelie and Sean, May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Gerry (L) and Kate McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann, walk near the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos with their children, Amelie and Sean, May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses a photo of four-year-old abducted British girl Madeleine McCann, while meeting her parents Gerry (R) and Kate (2nd R) McCann, after his weekly general audience at the Vatican May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI blesses a photo of four-year-old abducted British girl Madeleine McCann, while meeting her parents Gerry (R) and Kate (2nd R) McCann, after his weekly general audience at the Vatican May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Poster about missing four-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann is sticked on a beach sign-board at the resort of Lagos May 26, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia</p>

Poster about missing four-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann is sticked on a beach sign-board at the resort of Lagos May 26, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

<p>A photograph of missing British girl Madeleine McCann is projected onto the Marble Arch monument in central London May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A photograph of missing British girl Madeleine McCann is projected onto the Marble Arch monument in central London May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Handout

<p>A policeman patrols the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 25, 2007 from where missing child Madeleine McCann was abducted. REUTERS/Hugo Correia</p>

A policeman patrols the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 25, 2007 from where missing child Madeleine McCann was abducted. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

<p>A Benfica fan holds up a picture of the missing four-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann before their soccer match against Academica at the Portuguese Premier League at Luz stadium in Lisbon May 20, 2007. REUTERS/Marcos Borga</p>

A Benfica fan holds up a picture of the missing four-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann before their soccer match against Academica at the Portuguese Premier League at Luz stadium in Lisbon May 20, 2007. REUTERS/Marcos Borga

<p>Gerry (R) and Kate McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann, walk towards a mass in a church near the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Gerry (R) and Kate McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann, walk towards a mass in a church near the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Kate McCann (R) and her husband Gerry, parents of Madeleine McCann, jog at the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos, May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Kate McCann (R) and her husband Gerry, parents of Madeleine McCann, jog at the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos, May 16, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A pilgrim holds a portrait of kidnapped British girl Madeleine McCann during a candlelight vigil at the Fatima's holy shrine in central Portugal May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A pilgrim holds a portrait of kidnapped British girl Madeleine McCann during a candlelight vigil at the Fatima's holy shrine in central Portugal May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Police patrol the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia</p>

Police patrol the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Police patrol the Portuguese beach resort of Lagos May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

<p>Video grab shows soccer player David Beckham holding up a poster of the missing Madeleine McCann May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Real Madrid TV via Reuters Television</p>

Video grab shows soccer player David Beckham holding up a poster of the missing Madeleine McCann May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Real Madrid TV via Reuters Television

<p>Portuguese forest rangers search for missing three-year-old Madeleine McCann in a forest near a Portuguese beach resort in the southern province of Algarve May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Melanie Maps</p>

Portuguese forest rangers search for missing three-year-old Madeleine McCann in a forest near a Portuguese beach resort in the southern province of Algarve May 8, 2007. REUTERS/Melanie Maps

<p>Gerald McCann (L) and Kate MacCann, parents of Madeline McCann, talk to the journalists in the southern province of Algarve May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Melanie Maps</p>

Gerald McCann (L) and Kate MacCann, parents of Madeline McCann, talk to the journalists in the southern province of Algarve May 4, 2007. REUTERS/Melanie Maps

