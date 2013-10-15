Ukraine's last conscripts
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
