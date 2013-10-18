Typhoon hits Japan
Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island,more
Rescue workers walk past a car stuck in mud after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a more
Rescue workers clean the debris from a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha, at a port in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide cmore
A woman carrying a white plastic box is seen through a broken window at a building damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima more
A worker cleans up debris on a collapsed road damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshimmore
A man carries scooped mud at his house which is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Tmore
A woman looks at pictures of her aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide cmore
Women look at items that belonged to their aunt who was found dead in a collapsed house after a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Imore
Rescue workers search for victims in the dark at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south omore
Muddy shoes are seen at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wimore
A rescue worker scoops mud as he searches for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha more
A rescue worker and a search dog look for victims at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshmore
Rescue workers look for victims at a site that is damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tomore
Rescue workers look for the victim of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wiphmore
People look at a search conducted by rescue workers at a site damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island asmore
Firefighters hold kits to rescue the victims of a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island as they walk towards a ship which goes to the island, Takeshiba Port in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, southmore
A man walks near collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. A typhoon killed 17 people in Japan on Wednesday, most on an offshore island, but largely spared the capital and caused no new disaster as it brushed by the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power station, the plant's operator said. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south ofmore
Rescue workers save a woman who survived a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wiphamore
Firefighters search for missing people among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha during sunset on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tomore
Rocks are seen in a residential area following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki,more
Furniture and electrical appliances are scattered following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Ibaraki, North of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken bymore
Residents pay respects to the body of a victim in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wmore
Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wiphmore
People look at rescue workers searching among collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, smore
An aerial view shows collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in more
A man struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business districtmore
A man (L) struggles against strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha at a business district in Tokyo October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
下一个
Inside the Kenya mall massacre
Still frame images from security cameras inside the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi during the attack.
America reopens
The U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt...
Syria's cave hideouts
Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war by hiding out in caves.
Shutdown politics
Parks and government offices begin reopening after an agreement on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.