Syria's cave hideouts
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 1more
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Imore
Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October more
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17more
Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTEmore
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013more
Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in more
A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Armore
Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013.more
Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 201more
A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi
Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News more
Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Hamore
Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of more
A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib Omore
Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha
下一个
Shutdown politics
Parks and government offices begin reopening after an agreement on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown.
Ukraine's last conscripts
One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army...
The Madeleine McCann case
Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...
Cyclone Phailin pounds India
Cyclone Phailin left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday.
精选图集
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".