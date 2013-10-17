版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 00:00 BJT

Syria's cave hideouts

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 1more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole from a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
1 / 14
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Imore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters rest as others prepare ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
2 / 14
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares ammunition inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
3 / 14
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters work on a computer inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
4 / 14
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
5 / 14
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Free Syrian Army fighters are gathered inside a cave in Maaret al-Naaman village, in Idlib October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

Close
6 / 14
<p>A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A Syrian family is pictured outside a cave they fled to in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Close
7 / 14
<p>Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak</p>

Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Armore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Syrian children sit outside a cave they fled to with their family members in fear of shelling, at the Al-Arbaeen mountain in the Idlib countryside September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Houssam Abo Dabak

Close
8 / 14
<p>Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi</p>

Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013.more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Residents dig tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi

Close
9 / 14
<p>A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi</p>

A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 201more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A resident digs tunnels and caves in mountains to be used as bomb shelters in Deir al-Zor September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Alderi

Close
10 / 14
<p>Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Boys play outside their shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout

Close
11 / 14
<p>Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Hamore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Residents take shelter in a cave near Hama December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Samer Al-Hamwi/Shaam News Network/Handout

Close
12 / 14
<p>A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A man is seen in a cave that is used as a shelter, under his house, in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Close
13 / 14
<p>Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib Omore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Children dig in a cave under their house to use as a shelter in Kafruma, an area in the province of Idlib October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Shutdown politics

Shutdown politics

下一个

Shutdown politics

Shutdown politics

Parks and government offices begin reopening after an agreement on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown.

2013年 10月 17日
Ukraine's last conscripts

Ukraine's last conscripts

One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army...

2013年 10月 16日
The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...

2013年 10月 16日
Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday.

2013年 10月 15日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐