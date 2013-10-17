版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 00:25 BJT

America reopens

<p>Visitors are led on an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Visitors are led on an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at thmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Visitors are led on an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default that could have threatened financial calamity. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 15
<p>A long line forms at a Starbucks in downtown Washington hours after the president signed a bill to reopen the federal government and raise the debt limit October 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A long line forms at a Starbucks in downtown Washington hours after the president signed a bill to reopen tmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A long line forms at a Starbucks in downtown Washington hours after the president signed a bill to reopen the federal government and raise the debt limit October 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
2 / 15
<p>People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-houmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
3 / 15
<p>People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-houmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

People arrive at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after the U.S. Congress approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
4 / 15
<p>Natali Segovia, a tourist from Arizona, runs up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as it is re-opened to the public in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Natali Segovia, a tourist from Arizona, runs up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as it is re-opened to themore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Natali Segovia, a tourist from Arizona, runs up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as it is re-opened to the public in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 15
<p>National Park workers remove a barricade at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial as it is re-opened to the pubic in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

National Park workers remove a barricade at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial as it is re-opened to the pmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

National Park workers remove a barricade at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial as it is re-opened to the pubic in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 15
<p>National Park Service Rangers walk back to their vehicle after visiting the Jefferson Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

National Park Service Rangers walk back to their vehicle after visiting the Jefferson Memorial in Washingtomore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

National Park Service Rangers walk back to their vehicle after visiting the Jefferson Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 15
<p>Red-jacketed tour leaders, furloughed during the 16-day U.S. government shutdown, lead tours in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Red-jacketed tour leaders, furloughed during the 16-day U.S. government shutdown, lead tours in the U.S. Camore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Red-jacketed tour leaders, furloughed during the 16-day U.S. government shutdown, lead tours in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 15
<p>An employee of the Department of Education arrives for work in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

An employee of the Department of Education arrives for work in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

An employee of the Department of Education arrives for work in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
9 / 15
<p>Anne and Dennis O'Dowd from Melbourne, Australia, take photos as they visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the final day of their visit to Washington, after it was re-opened to the public, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Anne and Dennis O'Dowd from Melbourne, Australia, take photos as they visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memomore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Anne and Dennis O'Dowd from Melbourne, Australia, take photos as they visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the final day of their visit to Washington, after it was re-opened to the public, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 15
<p>A National Park Service ranger opens the window to the World War II Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A National Park Service ranger opens the window to the World War II Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013more

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A National Park Service ranger opens the window to the World War II Memorial in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 15
<p>Win and Mary Pfippen of Macomb, IL, wait with their children Ben (L), 12, Katie (C), 7, and Henry, 9, for the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum to open in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Win and Mary Pfippen of Macomb, IL, wait with their children Ben (L), 12, Katie (C), 7, and Henry, 9, for tmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Win and Mary Pfippen of Macomb, IL, wait with their children Ben (L), 12, Katie (C), 7, and Henry, 9, for the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum to open in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
12 / 15
<p>Workers walk into the General Services Administration building in downtown Washington, hours after the president signed a bill to reopen the federal government and raise the debt limit, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Workers walk into the General Services Administration building in downtown Washington, hours after the presmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Workers walk into the General Services Administration building in downtown Washington, hours after the president signed a bill to reopen the federal government and raise the debt limit, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
13 / 15
<p>Visitors start an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Visitors start an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.Smore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

Visitors start an official tour, which had been suspended during the 16-day government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 15
<p>A tourist visits the Jefferson Memorial after it was re-opened today in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A tourist visits the Jefferson Memorial after it was re-opened today in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 10月 18日 星期五

A tourist visits the Jefferson Memorial after it was re-opened today in Washington October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Syria's cave hideouts

Syria's cave hideouts

下一个

Syria's cave hideouts

Syria's cave hideouts

Rebels and refugees try to find shelter from war by hiding out in caves.

2013年 10月 18日
Shutdown politics

Shutdown politics

Parks and government offices begin reopening after an agreement on Capitol Hill to end the shutdown.

2013年 10月 17日
Ukraine's last conscripts

Ukraine's last conscripts

One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army...

2013年 10月 16日
The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...

2013年 10月 16日

精选图集

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐