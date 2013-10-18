Inside the Kenya mall massacre
A gunman points his rifle near an injured man (top, L) as he walks around during an attack, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. Chilling video footage obtained by Reuters show the moment gunmen entered the Nairobi Westgate mall on September 21, 2013 and randomly shot down shoppers in the supermarket. In the four day siege that followed, about 60 people died and more are still missing, with reports on October 17, 2013 that some body parts were recovered from the collapsed section of the mall. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Shoppers try to avoid a volley of bullets during an attack by gunmen, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Shoppers fall to the ground to avoid a volley of bullets during an attack by gunmen, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Gunmen walk around during an attack, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Shoppers at Nakumatt supermarket run for safety after hearing shooting by gunmen entering the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A gunman (top, L) pointing his weapon at a man lying in front of the Nakumatt supermarket in Westgate shopping mall during an attack, in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
An armed civilian walks in a restaurant inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A gunman fires his rifle inside a store during an attack on the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A gunman walks next to a stall during an attack, inside the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A gunman (L) walks behind a girl in the Nakumatt supermarket inside the Westgate shopping mall during an attack, in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A gunman talks on a phone during an attack on the Westgate shopping mall in this still frame taken from video footage by security cameras inside the mall in Nairobi and released to Reuters on October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV
