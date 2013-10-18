Photos of the week
A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. The NSG is a federal contingency force established in 1984 and a quick reaction elite force for neutralizing militants, hijackers and kidnappers in situations which are beyond the capability of local forces to handle. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards what the FSA said were locations controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Hama countryside October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi
A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Statue of Liberty is pictured as people take photos of the skyline of Manhattan from the first tour boat to go to Liberty Island since it was shuttered in almost two weeks ago in New York, October 13, 2013. The Statue of Liberty re-opened today, the result of the state government of New York approving state funds in spite of the ongoing federal government shutdown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman looks at herself reflected in Jeppe Hein's "Right Diagonal Cut" at the 303 Gallery, from New York's stand at the Frieze Art Fair in central London, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Children play at a guest hotel in Mogadishu October 10, 2013. Street lamps now brighten some of Mogadishu's battle-scarred roads and couples hold hands at the seaside next to bombed-out beachfront buildings, a scene that would have been unthinkable when the Islamist al Shabaab group held sway here. However, rebuilding a life many in the world take for granted is a slow process after more than 20 years of civil war and anarchy in Somalia. Islamists, who control swathes of countryside and some towns, have launched several attacks in Mogadishu, and last month they showed their reach, claiming responsibility for a deadly attack on a Kenyan shopping mall. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Pakistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A child poses for a photo under a new art piece by British graffiti artist Banksy in the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 17, 2013. Banksy has caught the attention of New York mayor Michael Bloomberg saying that graffiti ruins property. "It's a sign of decay and loss of control," local media have reported. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Luis Cruz, 12, receives medical attention at the burns unit of the Association Pro Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN) in Managua October 7, 2013. Cruz suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body when he touched a high voltage box. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Police and bystanders look at a car which is covered with vegetation after it was left parked at a neighborhood for more than a year, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks with a chair on his shoulders in downtown Rome October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 13, 2013. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1,500 participants. The race began in 1969 and takes place on the second Sunday in October. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the peak of the annual haj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca early morning October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Senator Ted Cruz is trailed by reporters as he arrives for a Republican Senate caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 16, 2013. U.S. Senate leaders raced to strike a last-minute deal on Wednesday to avert a historic lapse in the government's borrowing authority, a breach that could lead to default and deliver a damaging blow to the global economy. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russian police detain migrant workers during a raid at a vegetable warehouse complex in the Biryulyovo district of Moscow October 14, 2013. Over 1,000 migrants were detained across Moscow on Monday in sweeping police raids following Sunday's riots after a killing blamed on a migrant. REUTERS/Ivan Stolpnikov
Medical workers work to revive a newly-born baby boy at a covered court after hospital patients were evacuated following an earthquake in Cebu City, central Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A policeman stands next to a police car which an anti-government protester set fire to after a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 15, 2013. The protest demanded changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith prepares the whey to make serac at the Proveta pasture in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, June 13, 2013. During the summer grazing season, starting mid-May to mid-October, the fifth generation Murith family produce a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese. Each wheel of cheese weighs between 25-40 kilograms, and takes a minimum of six months to mature. Some 200 wheels are produced each year from the unpasteurized milk from his herd of cows and sold locally. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of an attack in Kabul October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
