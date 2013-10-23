Hurricane Raymond approaches
Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, durmore
Members of a family stand with umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo Octmore
A child, who was evacuated during Hurricane Raymond, rests at a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as more
Members of a family, who were evacuated from their home during Hurricane Raymond, wait in a school used as a shelter in Zihuatanejo October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) more
A man uses a poncho as he watches vehicles cross a temporary bridge that was built to replace a bridge (L) damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel, during rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 201more
People cross a makeshift bridge as rain falls during Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca more
A man with an umbrella crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. More heavy rain spawned by Hurricane Raymond as it churns over the Pacific fell on southwestern Mexico on Tuesday, soaking areas hit by record flooding last month, but forecasters said the storm was weakening and appeared unlikely to reach land. The port and schools remained closed in the resort city of Acapulco, which also was battered by tropical storms that struck Mexico in mid-September. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyumore
A man wears a poncho as he crosses a makeshift bridge as rain falls brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rmore
People huddle under umbrellas on a bridge that was damaged by last month's Hurricane Manuel as they watch rain fall brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Coyuca de Benitez October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 20more
A general view of a beach is seen as rain falls, brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach imore
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond while walking at a beach in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco Octobmore
A man drives his motorcycle through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013more
A resident walks through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco more
A local worker (R) removes debris from a river swollen by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapumore
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco Octobermore
Soldiers (R) and a police vehicle patrol the streets after rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 20more
A resident uses an umbrella to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October more
People drive vehicles through a street flooded by rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus more
Men ride a scooter in the rain brought on by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013more
Firefighters (R) inspect a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21more
A woman pushes her car through a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapumore
A resident walks through a flooded street as she takes cover from rain caused by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain broughmore
Residents look out from their home (top) as others stand on the sidewalk of a street flooded by rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERSmore
A general view shows Acapulco bay during rains from Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. more
Residents use umbrellas to take cover from rain brought by Hurricane Raymond in Acapulco October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
下一个
Brazilian oil sale protests
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the auctioning off of an oilfield in Brazil.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Typhoon hits Japan
A typhoon kills 17 people in Japan, most on an offshore island, but largely sparing the capital.
Inside the Kenya mall massacre
Still frame images from security cameras inside the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi during the attack.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.