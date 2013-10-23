Merkel on the phone
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brumore
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower hmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkomore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTmore
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the more
A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tobais Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall planemore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes amore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlinmore
Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
下一个
Hurricane Raymond approaches
Raymond weakens to a tropical storm and turns to the west, moving away from Mexico's Pacific coastline.
Brazilian oil sale protests
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the auctioning off of an oilfield in Brazil.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Typhoon hits Japan
A typhoon kills 17 people in Japan, most on an offshore island, but largely sparing the capital.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.