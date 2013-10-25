版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 26日 星期六 00:35 BJT

War zone prosthetics

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria October 24, 2013. The center produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a welfare workshomore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria October 24, 2013. The center produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
1 / 8
<p>A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus Octobemore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
2 / 8
<p>A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh<more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
3 / 8
<p>Workers use a water barrel to make prostheses at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Workers use a water barrel to make prostheses at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bmore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Workers use a water barrel to make prostheses at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
4 / 8
<p>A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabimore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
5 / 8
<p>A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 201more

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
6 / 8
<p>A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassamore

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
7 / 8
<p>Prostheses are seen at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

Prostheses are seen at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2013年 10月 26日 星期六

Prostheses are seen at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Plight of Fukushima workers

Plight of Fukushima workers

下一个

Plight of Fukushima workers

Plight of Fukushima workers

Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...

2013年 10月 25日
Mystery of the Roma girl

Mystery of the Roma girl

Police search for the biological parents of a four-year-old blonde girl, found living with a Roma couple in Greece.

2013年 10月 25日
Saudi women

Saudi women

As debate rages over Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving, here's a look at the kingdom's women.

2013年 10月 25日
Wildfires in Australia

Wildfires in Australia

A state of emergency has been declared as around 60 bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney with weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days.

2013年 10月 24日

精选图集

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐