Superstorm Sandy: Before and after
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 men walk through flooding left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandmore
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 men walk through flooding left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. The historic superstorm killed at least 159 people and damaged more than 650,000 homes when it made landfall on October 29, 2012, devastating parts of New York, New Jersey and several other states. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a street photographed almost a year ago filled with floodwaters leftmore
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a street photographed almost a year ago filled with floodwaters left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy lies dry in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 16, 2012 a building damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stands bemore
In this picture taken November 16, 2012 a building damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stands behind a temporary sand barrier built to defend against the newly encroaching ocean in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a building that was photographed nearly a year ago damaged by Supersmore
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a building that was photographed nearly a year ago damaged by Superstorm Sandy stands repaired behind a sand barrier built to defend against the newly encroaching ocean in the town of Mantoloking, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 29, 2012 a park bench stands in the middle of a heavily section of the boardmore
In this picture taken November 29, 2012 a park bench stands in the middle of a heavily section of the boardwalk heavily damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a pedestrian walks past a spot on the boardwalk photographed almost more
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a pedestrian walks past a spot on the boardwalk photographed almost a year ago after it had been damaged by Superstorm Sandy in Long Beach, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 several feet of sand stands on Tradewinds Lane after being depositedmore
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 several feet of sand stands on Tradewinds Lane after being deposited there by Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 homes on Tradewinds Lane stand repaired where they had been photogramore
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 homes on Tradewinds Lane stand repaired where they had been photographed almost one year after Superstorm Sandy struck Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 27, 2012 men work to clean a pool left filled with sand deposited by the stomore
In this picture taken November 27, 2012 men work to clean a pool left filled with sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of the Queens borough region of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a pool stands empty almost one year after it had been photographed fmore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a pool stands empty almost one year after it had been photographed filled with men working to clean sand deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of the Queens borough region of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 two people walk past a beach club destroyed by the storm surge of Sumore
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 two people walk past a beach club destroyed by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a beach club that was photographed after being destroyed almost a yemore
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a beach club that was photographed after being destroyed almost a year ago by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An American flag is seen on the window of a door at the Breeezy Point community, which was damaged by hurrimore
An American flag is seen on the window of a door at the Breeezy Point community, which was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a park photographed almost a year ago heavily damaged during Superstmore
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a park photographed almost a year ago heavily damaged during Superstorm Sandy stands repaired in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a dead deer lies with driftwood and debris left by the storm surge omore
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a dead deer lies with driftwood and debris left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a courtyard lies empty of debris deposited by the storm surge of Supmore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a courtyard lies empty of debris deposited by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 6, 2012 a man walks through an area of Breezy Point that was heavily damagedmore
In this picture taken November 6, 2012 a man walks through an area of Breezy Point that was heavily damaged by a fire during Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough area of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 newly repaired homes stand in an area of Breezy Point that was photomore
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 newly repaired homes stand in an area of Breezy Point that was photographed after being almost completely destroyed nearly one year ago by Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 a home stands damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea more
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 a home stands damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a home that had been photographed almost a year ago heavily damaged more
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a home that had been photographed almost a year ago heavily damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 a man stands next to a damaged vehicle while looking at flood damagemore
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 a man stands next to a damaged vehicle while looking at flood damaged property thrown into the streets in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a street that had been photographed almost a year ago filled with demore
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a street that had been photographed almost a year ago filled with debris after Superstorm Sandy stands empty in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 8, 2012 debris stands piled outside of homes damaged by the storm surge of Smore
In this picture taken November 8, 2012 debris stands piled outside of homes damaged by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough neighborhood of Belle Harbor, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a street photographed almost a year ago covered with debris thrown imore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a street photographed almost a year ago covered with debris thrown in the street after Superstorm Sandy stands empty in the Queens borough neighborhood of Belle Harbor, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a home stands surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bmore
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a home stands surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 sprinklers water a lawn that had been photographed being flooded by more
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 sprinklers water a lawn that had been photographed being flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a playground slide stands surrounded by the storm surge of Superstormore
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a playground slide stands surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a playground slide that was photographed almost one year ago being fmore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a playground slide that was photographed almost one year ago being flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stands in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 a truck drives through storm surge flooding of a road during Superstmore
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 a truck drives through storm surge flooding of a road during Superstorm Sandy in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a truck turns on a road that was photographed being flooded by wavesmore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a truck turns on a road that was photographed being flooded by waves a year ago during Superstorm Sandy in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 storm surge raised by Superstorm Sandy surrounds a house in Southampmore
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 storm surge raised by Superstorm Sandy surrounds a house in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a home that had been photographed inundated by floodwaters almost a more
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a home that had been photographed inundated by floodwaters almost a year ago during Superstorm Sandy stands in Southampton, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 storm surge pushed up by Superstorm Sandy floods homes in Hampton Bamore
In this picture taken October 29, 2012 storm surge pushed up by Superstorm Sandy floods homes in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 repairs are made to homes photographed being flooded almost one yearmore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 repairs are made to homes photographed being flooded almost one year ago by Superstorm Sandy in Hampton Bays, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 a church stands above a flooded street during a storm surge raised bmore
In this picture taken November 1, 2012 a church stands above a flooded street during a storm surge raised by Superstorm Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a church stands above a street that was photographed almost a year amore
In this picture taken October 22, 2013 a church stands above a street that was photographed almost a year ago being flooded by Superstorm Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a man walks away from a building that has been surrounded by the stomore
In this picture taken October 30, 2012 a man walks away from a building that has been surrounded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a swan eats on ground that was photographed almost one year ago as imore
In this picture taken October 23, 2013 a swan eats on ground that was photographed almost one year ago as it was inundated by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Bellport, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 a Corvette and truck flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy more
In this picture taken October 31, 2012 a Corvette and truck flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy stand in a driveway in Lindenhurst, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a street stands empty almost a year after being photographed floodedmore
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 a street stands empty almost a year after being photographed flooded by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in Lindenhurst, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken November 6, 2012 a man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris left by thmore
In this picture taken November 6, 2012 a man walks down Shore Front Parkway surrounded by debris left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 two men walk their dog down Shore Front Parkway in an area that was more
In this picture taken October 24, 2013 two men walk their dog down Shore Front Parkway in an area that was photographed almost a year ago buried by debris left by the storm surge of Superstorm Sandy in the Queens borough region of the Rockaways in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
War zone prosthetics
A center in the Syrian capital produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water reservoirs, and offer...
Plight of Fukushima workers
Workers cleaning up after the Fukushima disaster are complaining that the project depends on a little scrutinized network of subcontractors - many of them...
Mystery of the Roma girl
Police search for the biological parents of a four-year-old blonde girl, found living with a Roma couple in Greece.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.