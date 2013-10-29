版本:
中国

Between two Sudans

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman stands in front of her mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei, October 28, 2013. Residents of the remote and disputed border region said they would press ahead with their own referendum on whether to join Sudan or South Sudan, despite warnings it could trigger violence in the volatile area. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Women wait to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A man pours drinking water at a former school near polling station in Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An elderly man waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman votes in a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An elderly woman waits to vote inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A man (L) poses for photographs after voting, inside a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

An elderly man walks out of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Women wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman waits to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A women gestures after she votes in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman sleeps as she waits to vote in front of a polling station in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A girl looks at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her ballot at a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A man casts his ballot at a polling station located at a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman feeds her child in a school near a polling station during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Men wait to vote in front of a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Women wave South Sudan's flags during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman waves to people arriving on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A United Nations helicopter flies over the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman stands in an abandoned building as she dries washed clothes near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman looks out of an abandoned building near polling stations in the town of Abyei, ahead of the referendum, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Women wait in front of a polling station to vote during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman sits inside a mosquito tent near a polling station located in a school during a referendum in the town of Abyei October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

People wave as they arrive on vehicles in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Women sing during a rally in the town of Abyei ahead of the referendum October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudan airforce airstrike few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A woman holds part of a cross in a church damaged by a Sudanese airforce airstrike a few years ago in the town of Abyei October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 10月 29日 星期二

A view of the Abyei state from a plane October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

