版本:
中国

Rebuilding after Sandy

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Residents and volunteers plant sea grass atop of a dune built to protect the remote Breezy Point, Queens beach community on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Workers create a plywood cover around a lot which was left damaged by Hurricane Sandy on the one-year anniversary of the storm in Breezy Point, New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A Hurricane Sandy damaged basket is seen next to a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People exercise on a boardwalk on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Water splashes on a damaged waterfront on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy in the Queens borough of New York October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Taped windows are seen on a public housing building in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

T-shirts are seen on a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

Construction work is carried out at a part of a boardwalk destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A mailbox stands in front of a near empty lot of an house that was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A view of a home that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012, is under construction in Union Beach, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People sit at a boardwalk that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
11 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A view of a part of a boardwalk which was destroyed by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 and a subsequent fire is seen in Seaside Park, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A woman walks past a closed urgent care medical center in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A view of a vacant building that was damaged by hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
14 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

A woman uses an ATM machine outside a temporary building used as a Chase bank branch in Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People walk by a land plot draped with American flags in the Breeezy Point community damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 in the borough of Queens in New York October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

People walk on the Coney Island boardwalk as the sun peaks over the horizon in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 18
2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than six months due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2013年 10月 30日 星期三

The iconic Nathan's Famous hot dog stand at the corner of Surf Ave. and Stillwell Ave. is pictured in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, October 28, 2013. Nathan's Famous" in Coney Island was closed for more than six months due to damage from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
18 / 18

Rebuilding after Sandy

Rebuilding after Sandy 分享
重新播放
下一个

Between two Sudans

Between two Sudans
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »