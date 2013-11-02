Shooting at LAX
LAPD officers walk around terminal 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUmore
LAPD officers walk around terminal 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Delayed passengers stand behind a police cordon after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), Novmore
Delayed passengers stand behind a police cordon after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Delayed passengers lie outside the terminal after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013more
Delayed passengers lie outside the terminal after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Airport police stand in the TSA area of terminal 1 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), more
Airport police stand in the TSA area of terminal 1 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
ATF officers walk outside terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 20more
ATF officers walk outside terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTmore
Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jacqueline Klee, 37, sleeps in the terminal after her flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting at Los more
Jacqueline Klee, 37, sleeps in the terminal after her flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), Nmore
Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People leave terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/more
People leave terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), Nmore
Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airport police officer walks towards terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), more
An airport police officer walks towards terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jacqueline Klee, 37, sits with her daughter Carol, 8, after their flight to Mexico was delayed after a shoomore
Jacqueline Klee, 37, sits with her daughter Carol, 8, after their flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airport police officer cordons off terminals 2 and 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), Novemore
An airport police officer cordons off terminals 2 and 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Delayed passengers rest on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), more
Delayed passengers rest on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 201more
Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Cavallero, 24, sits on the curb after her flight to El Salvador was delayed after a shooting incident more
Mary Cavallero, 24, sits on the curb after her flight to El Salvador was delayed after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers walk outside terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Losmore
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers walk outside terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
Transgender beauty pageant
Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.
Halloween around the world
Halloween costumes and celebrations around the world.
Gay wedding in Oklahoma
A same-sex couple exchanges marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned by receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a...
The Uighurs of China
Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.
精选图集
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing�s infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.