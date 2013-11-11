Madrid on strike
A gas deliveryman walks near an abandoned armchair in central Madrid November 11, 2013. Spain's labor unions called for an indefinite strike in Spain's capital since Tuesday for the street cleaning and park maintenance sectors in protest against announced layoffs that could affect over a thousand municipal workers, according to local media. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People walk past garbage strewn on the pavement during almost a week of indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man walks past garbage strewn on the pavement during almost a week of indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An old nun brushes garbage strewn on the pavement from the entrance of her convent during the fourth day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A worker covering essential services blows paper and trash strewn on the pavement outside Madrid's Town Hall after a demonstration against layoffs and salary cuts during an indefinite strike by street cleaners in Madrid November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman passes by a Bankia bank branch during a protest in Madrid, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman looks at garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A garbage bin blocks the path of a city bus on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. . REUTERS/Susana Vera
Cleaning workers burn garbage during a protest in Madrid November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Picketers empty out a garbage bin on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police remove recycling bins that were blocking a street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A protester burns a General Workers Union (UGT) flag during a protest at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A woman recycles a bottle in a turned over glass recycling bin on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Workers covering essential services walk past garbage lying on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A picketer empties out a garbage can on the street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish police remove recycling bins that were blocking a street on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A cyclist rides through garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. SREUTERS/Sergio Perez
A picketer empties out garbage on a playground on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners and park maintenance workers in Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Garbage flies next to Spanish National Police officers on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Protesters throw cleaning worker jackets in a fire during a protest at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Garbage lies strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man walks past garbage strewn about on the pavement on the first day of an indefinite strike by street cleaners in central Madrid, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
