Twitter IPO
Actor Patrick Stewart and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr, who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavemore
Actor Patrick Stewart and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr, who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and and Boston Police information officer Cheryl Fiandaca look on at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A sign displays the Twitter logo on the front of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO in more
A sign displays the Twitter logo on the front of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo celebrates the Twitter IPO with Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Wmore
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo celebrates the Twitter IPO with Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchmore
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Traders await the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lmore
Traders await the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Twitter logo is seen on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, more
The Twitter logo is seen on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Twitter logo is shown with the U.S. flag during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exmore
The Twitter logo is shown with the U.S. flag during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo takes a photo as Twitter begins to trade during the IPO on the floor of the New Yomore
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo takes a photo as Twitter begins to trade during the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013 .REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An electronic ticker reads news of the Twitter IPO at Times Square in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Smore
An electronic ticker reads news of the Twitter IPO at Times Square in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchmore
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Twitter CFO Mike Gupta watch the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchanmore
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Twitter CFO Mike Gupta watch the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
Olympic torch blasts off
Russia sends the Olympic torch to the International Space Station.
Housing China
China embarks upon a massive urbanization program.
End of the M23 rebels
Congo's M23 rebel group called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where...
Kurdish militia seize Syrian city
Kurdish militias seize the Syrian city of Ras al-Ayn from Islamist rebels, tightening their grip on an area where they have been setting up autonomous rule.
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.