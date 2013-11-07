版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 02:00 BJT

Twitter IPO

<p>Actor Patrick Stewart and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr, who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and and Boston Police information officer Cheryl Fiandaca look on at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Patrick Stewart and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr, who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavemore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Actor Patrick Stewart and 9-year-old Vivenne Harr, who uses proceeds from her lemonade stand to fight slavery, ring the opening bell as Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and and Boston Police information officer Cheryl Fiandaca look on at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 11
<p>A sign displays the Twitter logo on the front of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A sign displays the Twitter logo on the front of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO in more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

A sign displays the Twitter logo on the front of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the company's IPO in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 11
<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo celebrates the Twitter IPO with Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo celebrates the Twitter IPO with Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Wmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo celebrates the Twitter IPO with Twitter founders Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 11
<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 11
<p>Traders await the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Traders await the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Traders await the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 11
<p>The Twitter logo is seen on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The Twitter logo is seen on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, more

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

The Twitter logo is seen on the floor before the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 11
<p>The Twitter logo is shown with the U.S. flag during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The Twitter logo is shown with the U.S. flag during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

The Twitter logo is shown with the U.S. flag during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 11
<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo takes a photo as Twitter begins to trade during the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013 .REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo takes a photo as Twitter begins to trade during the IPO on the floor of the New Yomore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo takes a photo as Twitter begins to trade during the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013 .REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
8 / 11
<p>An electronic ticker reads news of the Twitter IPO at Times Square in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An electronic ticker reads news of the Twitter IPO at Times Square in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Smore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

An electronic ticker reads news of the Twitter IPO at Times Square in New York, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 11
<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is interviewed before the Twitter Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 11
<p>Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Twitter CFO Mike Gupta watch the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Twitter CFO Mike Gupta watch the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchanmore

2013年 11月 8日 星期五

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Twitter CFO Mike Gupta watch the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Olympic torch blasts off

Olympic torch blasts off

下一个

Olympic torch blasts off

Olympic torch blasts off

Russia sends the Olympic torch to the International Space Station.

2013年 11月 8日
Housing China

Housing China

China embarks upon a massive urbanization program.

2013年 11月 7日
End of the M23 rebels

End of the M23 rebels

Congo's M23 rebel group called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where...

2013年 11月 7日
Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militias seize the Syrian city of Ras al-Ayn from Islamist rebels, tightening their grip on an area where they have been setting up autonomous rule.

2013年 11月 7日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐