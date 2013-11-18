版本:
2013年 11月 19日

Super typhoon slams Philippines

A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyanmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolamore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Forensic experts work on a mass grave with more than 700 bodies of victims of Typhoon Haiyan just outside Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Forensic experts work on a mass grave with more than 700 bodies of victims of Typhoon Haiyan just outside Tmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Forensic experts work on a mass grave with more than 700 bodies of victims of Typhoon Haiyan just outside Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A survivor carries water cans as he searches for fresh water in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A survivor carries water cans as he searches for fresh water in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A survivor carries water cans as he searches for fresh water in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Verlyon Enrile holds her three-week-old son Carl Miguel in a shelter for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan at a public hall in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Verlyon Enrile holds her three-week-old son Carl Miguel in a shelter for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan at a pmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Verlyon Enrile holds her three-week-old son Carl Miguel in a shelter for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan at a public hall in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated vilmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A view of the destroyed landscape of trees along Bangon River is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A view of the destroyed landscape of trees along Bangon River is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haimore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A view of the destroyed landscape of trees along Bangon River is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan carry a casket through debris at devastated port in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan carry a casket through debris at devastated port in Tacloban November 18, 2013.more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan carry a casket through debris at devastated port in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A military plane carrying aid flies over Tacloban, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A military plane carrying aid flies over Tacloban, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERSmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A military plane carrying aid flies over Tacloban, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The remnants of an eastern Samar costal road in the village of Hernani, north of Guiuan, where Typhoon Haiyan first made landfall, are pictured after the seawater has receded, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The remnants of an eastern Samar costal road in the village of Hernani, north of Guiuan, where Typhoon Haiymore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

The remnants of an eastern Samar costal road in the village of Hernani, north of Guiuan, where Typhoon Haiyan first made landfall, are pictured after the seawater has receded, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Typhoon victims look out from their house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Bogo, Cebu in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon victims look out from their house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Bogo, Cebu in centralmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Typhoon victims look out from their house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Bogo, Cebu in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath omore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Residents displaced by Typhoon Haiyan take shelter in tents outside a convention center at Tacloban city in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Residents displaced by Typhoon Haiyan take shelter in tents outside a convention center at Tacloban city inmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Residents displaced by Typhoon Haiyan take shelter in tents outside a convention center at Tacloban city in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Anita Madirazo Villanueva prays in the rain after Sunday Mass at the damaged Santo Nino Church after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Anita Madirazo Villanueva prays in the rain after Sunday Mass at the damaged Santo Nino Church after the Sumore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Anita Madirazo Villanueva prays in the rain after Sunday Mass at the damaged Santo Nino Church after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A 19-year-old survivor of Typhoon Haiyan carries her second child, a two-week-old baby girl, through the eastern Samar costal village of Hernani, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A 19-year-old survivor of Typhoon Haiyan carries her second child, a two-week-old baby girl, through the eamore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A 19-year-old survivor of Typhoon Haiyan carries her second child, a two-week-old baby girl, through the eastern Samar costal village of Hernani, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village nortmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban Novmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man walks through smoke from fires in a part of Tolosa devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

A man walks through smoke from fires in a part of Tolosa devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. Rmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A man walks through smoke from fires in a part of Tolosa devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Villagers affected by Typhoon Haiyan wave to Filipino servicemen departing in their aircraft after distributing relief goods in the remote village of Aubyog, west of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Villagers affected by Typhoon Haiyan wave to Filipino servicemen departing in their aircraft after distribumore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Villagers affected by Typhoon Haiyan wave to Filipino servicemen departing in their aircraft after distributing relief goods in the remote village of Aubyog, west of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, through a destroyed chapel at a cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, through a dmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, through a destroyed chapel at a cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Survivors do their laundry at a well next to a ship that washed ashore in their destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Survivors do their laundry at a well next to a ship that washed ashore in their destroyed community after tmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors do their laundry at a well next to a ship that washed ashore in their destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Bodies of a woman and a child, victims of Typhoon Haiyan float in a sea at Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Bodies of a woman and a child, victims of Typhoon Haiyan float in a sea at Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Bodies of a woman and a child, victims of Typhoon Haiyan float in a sea at Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Women wash themselves with buckets of water, with debris stewn around them in a coastal area totally devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wash themselves with buckets of water, with debris stewn around them in a coastal area totally devastmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Women wash themselves with buckets of water, with debris stewn around them in a coastal area totally devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors wait in line for aid to be distributed, in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Survivors wait in line for aid to be distributed, in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Taclobamore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors wait in line for aid to be distributed, in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men walk past body bags and a message asking for help written on the wall of a house in a part of Tacloban, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men walk past body bags and a message asking for help written on the wall of a house in a part of Tacloban,more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Men walk past body bags and a message asking for help written on the wall of a house in a part of Tacloban, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A survivor stands next to her house, which collapsed during Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Bantayan island off northern Cebu in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A survivor stands next to her house, which collapsed during Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Bantayan island off nomore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A survivor stands next to her house, which collapsed during Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Bantayan island off northern Cebu in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, to a damaged cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, to a damagemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, to a damaged cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

A helicopter flies over debris from housings destroyed in Typhoon Haiyan, in a suburb of the central Philippine town of Palo, near Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A helicopter flies over debris from housings destroyed in Typhoon Haiyan, in a suburb of the central Philipmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A helicopter flies over debris from housings destroyed in Typhoon Haiyan, in a suburb of the central Philippine town of Palo, near Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Survivors walk past a ship that washed ashore at a destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Survivors walk past a ship that washed ashore at a destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors walk past a ship that washed ashore at a destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An aerial picture taken with a micro-drone camera unit of German NGO International Search and Rescue shows the roofless Metropolitan Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Palo in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated town, near Tacloban in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/ISAR-GERMANY

An aerial picture taken with a micro-drone camera unit of German NGO International Search and Rescue shows more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

An aerial picture taken with a micro-drone camera unit of German NGO International Search and Rescue shows the roofless Metropolitan Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Palo in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated town, near Tacloban in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/ISAR-GERMANY

A man repairs his house, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a coastal area south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man repairs his house, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a coastal area south of Tacloban November more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A man repairs his house, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a coastal area south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Residents clear the debris as they start rebuilding their destroyed coastal community after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Residents clear the debris as they start rebuilding their destroyed coastal community after super Typhoon Hmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Residents clear the debris as they start rebuilding their destroyed coastal community after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Residents wait to get onto a military plane during an evacuation at Tacloban airport in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated city, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Residents wait to get onto a military plane during an evacuation at Tacloban airport in the Typhoon Haiyan more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Residents wait to get onto a military plane during an evacuation at Tacloban airport in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated city, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A displaced man scavenges through debris, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, for useful item in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A displaced man scavenges through debris, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, for useful item in Taclmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A displaced man scavenges through debris, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, for useful item in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, are pictured in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, aremore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, are pictured in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived Typhoon Haiyan but his mother and sister died and his niece said he became delusional five days later and has been medicated. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair atmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived Typhoon Haiyan but his mother and sister died and his niece said he became delusional five days later and has been medicated. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

A man gathers wood from debris to build his make-shift home in front a ship, with words painted on its hull by a typhoon survivor, in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A man gathers wood from debris to build his make-shift home in front a ship, with words painted on its hullmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A man gathers wood from debris to build his make-shift home in front a ship, with words painted on its hull by a typhoon survivor, in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who died when Super Typhoon Haiyan hit Leyte, by the side of a road south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who dmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who died when Super Typhoon Haiyan hit Leyte, by the side of a road south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A survivor looks out from his home, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A survivor looks out from his home, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban Nmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A survivor looks out from his home, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A sack of rice gives way as a man salvages rice at a destroyed warehouse after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A sack of rice gives way as a man salvages rice at a destroyed warehouse after super typhoon Haiyan batteremore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A sack of rice gives way as a man salvages rice at a destroyed warehouse after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A survivor looks at a family photo album

A survivor looks at a family photo album which was retrieved from the ruins of his home, which was destroyemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A survivor looks at a family photo album which was retrieved from the ruins of his home, which was destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Marilou Cassanares cries as she lights a candle by a mass grave where her husband, who died in Super Typhoon Haiyan and was buried together with almost 300 other victims in a single mass grave, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Marilou Cassanares cries as she lights a candle by a mass grave where her husband, who died in Super Typhoomore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Marilou Cassanares cries as she lights a candle by a mass grave where her husband, who died in Super Typhoon Haiyan and was buried together with almost 300 other victims in a single mass grave, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A man carrying his child stands on a baggage weighing scale as he joins others waiting for evacuation at the destroyed airport, after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A man carrying his child stands on a baggage weighing scale as he joins others waiting for evacuation at thmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A man carrying his child stands on a baggage weighing scale as he joins others waiting for evacuation at the destroyed airport, after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Survivors pass the time outside the ruins of their homes, destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Survivors pass the time outside the ruins of their homes, destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, south more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors pass the time outside the ruins of their homes, destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath ofmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>People commute through a flooded street amidst the rubble after a downpour in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

People commute through a flooded street amidst the rubble after a downpour in the aftermath of super typhoomore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

People commute through a flooded street amidst the rubble after a downpour in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Survivors stay inside a battered house damaged by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors stay inside a battered house damaged by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors stay inside a battered house damaged by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A policeman helps to move body bags for burial at a mass grave in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A policeman helps to move body bags for burial at a mass grave in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A policeman helps to move body bags for burial at a mass grave in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tamore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>A boy drags bottles of water to the Convention Centre, known locally as "Astrodome", which has been converted into a makeshift shelter where his family is staying temporarily, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A boy drags bottles of water to the Convention Centre, known locally as "Astrodome", which has been convertmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A boy drags bottles of water to the Convention Centre, known locally as "Astrodome", which has been converted into a makeshift shelter where his family is staying temporarily, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Phimore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, centrmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of Haiyan survivors to post their photos on social media sites identifying some of those who made it through the storm which swept through the central Philippines so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province inmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of Haiyan survivors to post their photos on social media sites identifying some of those who made it through the storm which swept through the central Philippines so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A child bathes with water from a broken water pipe along a canal after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A child bathes with water from a broken water pipe along a canal after super typhoon Haiyan battered Taclobmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A child bathes with water from a broken water pipe along a canal after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Rea Canibel carries her child as she walks on a plank across dirty water, at what is left of their home after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Rea Canibel carries her child as she walks on a plank across dirty water, at what is left of their home aftmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Rea Canibel carries her child as she walks on a plank across dirty water, at what is left of their home after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Bodies await collection by the fire department who are removing bodies from the street, at a bus stop after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Bodies await collection by the fire department who are removing bodies from the street, at a bus stop aftermore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Bodies await collection by the fire department who are removing bodies from the street, at a bus stop after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Taclobmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A woman holding her rosary waits to get on a military flight out of town after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A woman holding her rosary waits to get on a military flight out of town after super typhoon Haiyan batteremore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A woman holding her rosary waits to get on a military flight out of town after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Residents walk past houses devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents walk past houses devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Residents walk past houses devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Homeless residents cry as they are stopped before being allowed to board a military plane at Tacloban, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Homeless residents cry as they are stopped before being allowed to board a military plane at Tacloban, in cmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Homeless residents cry as they are stopped before being allowed to board a military plane at Tacloban, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastal town in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coamore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastal town in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A man stands on the ground floor of his damaged house after super typhoon Haiyan battered Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A man stands on the ground floor of his damaged house after super typhoon Haiyan battered Palo, Leyte provimore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A man stands on the ground floor of his damaged house after super typhoon Haiyan battered Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrive through a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck wimore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrive through a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Tymore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan batmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Church members of Tacloban's The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary wait for their evacuation flight by the U.S. military after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Church members of Tacloban's The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary wait for their evacmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Church members of Tacloban's The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary wait for their evacuation flight by the U.S. military after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippimore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haimore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children hold signs asking for help and food along the highway, after Typhoon Haiyan hit Tabogon town in Cebu Province, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda</p>

Children hold signs asking for help and food along the highway, after Typhoon Haiyan hit Tabogon town in Cemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Children hold signs asking for help and food along the highway, after Typhoon Haiyan hit Tabogon town in Cebu Province, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda

<p>A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter more

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Taclobmore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city imore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, centramore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippinemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's housemore

2013年 11月 19日 星期二

A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

