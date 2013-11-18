Super typhoon slams Philippines
A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyanmore
A plane approaches Tacloban airport as survivors work in rubbles of their homes destroyed by typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolamore
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan rush to grab fresh water delivered by a U.S. military helicopter to their isolated village north of Tacloban, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a more
People who trying to leave the devastated town look through the fence of Tacloban airport, which remains a point of exodus for survivors of typhoon Haiyan, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Forensic experts work on a mass grave with more than 700 bodies of victims of Typhoon Haiyan just outside Tmore
Forensic experts work on a mass grave with more than 700 bodies of victims of Typhoon Haiyan just outside Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor carries water cans as he searches for fresh water in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacmore
A survivor carries water cans as he searches for fresh water in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUmore
An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philmore
Super Typhoon Haiyan victims wait for relief goods along a highway going to Maya port, Cebu in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Verlyon Enrile holds her three-week-old son Carl Miguel in a shelter for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan at a pmore
Verlyon Enrile holds her three-week-old son Carl Miguel in a shelter for survivors of Typhoon Haiyan at a public hall in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated vilmore
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church more
An evacuatee from areas devastated by super typhoon Haiyan sleeps with a crucifix in her mouth at a church where she found shelter in Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the destroyed landscape of trees along Bangon River is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haimore
A view of the destroyed landscape of trees along Bangon River is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan carry a casket through debris at devastated port in Tacloban November 18, 2013.more
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan carry a casket through debris at devastated port in Tacloban November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A military plane carrying aid flies over Tacloban, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERSmore
A military plane carrying aid flies over Tacloban, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The remnants of an eastern Samar costal road in the village of Hernani, north of Guiuan, where Typhoon Haiymore
The remnants of an eastern Samar costal road in the village of Hernani, north of Guiuan, where Typhoon Haiyan first made landfall, are pictured after the seawater has receded, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Typhoon victims look out from their house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Bogo, Cebu in centralmore
Typhoon victims look out from their house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Bogo, Cebu in central Philippines, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath omore
Survivors wave at a Philippines Air Force helicopter after receiving relief aid supplies in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents displaced by Typhoon Haiyan take shelter in tents outside a convention center at Tacloban city inmore
Residents displaced by Typhoon Haiyan take shelter in tents outside a convention center at Tacloban city in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Anita Madirazo Villanueva prays in the rain after Sunday Mass at the damaged Santo Nino Church after the Sumore
Anita Madirazo Villanueva prays in the rain after Sunday Mass at the damaged Santo Nino Church after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A 19-year-old survivor of Typhoon Haiyan carries her second child, a two-week-old baby girl, through the eamore
A 19-year-old survivor of Typhoon Haiyan carries her second child, a two-week-old baby girl, through the eastern Samar costal village of Hernani, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village nortmore
Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban Novmore
U.S. military personnel carry aid onto a helicopter for delivery to isolated villages north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks through smoke from fires in a part of Tolosa devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. Rmore
A man walks through smoke from fires in a part of Tolosa devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Villagers affected by Typhoon Haiyan wave to Filipino servicemen departing in their aircraft after distribumore
Villagers affected by Typhoon Haiyan wave to Filipino servicemen departing in their aircraft after distributing relief goods in the remote village of Aubyog, west of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, through a dmore
People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, through a destroyed chapel at a cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Survivors do their laundry at a well next to a ship that washed ashore in their destroyed community after tmore
Survivors do their laundry at a well next to a ship that washed ashore in their destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bodies of a woman and a child, victims of Typhoon Haiyan float in a sea at Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTmore
Bodies of a woman and a child, victims of Typhoon Haiyan float in a sea at Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Women wash themselves with buckets of water, with debris stewn around them in a coastal area totally devastmore
Women wash themselves with buckets of water, with debris stewn around them in a coastal area totally devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors wait in line for aid to be distributed, in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Taclobamore
Survivors wait in line for aid to be distributed, in an area devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men walk past body bags and a message asking for help written on the wall of a house in a part of Tacloban,more
Men walk past body bags and a message asking for help written on the wall of a house in a part of Tacloban, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor stands next to her house, which collapsed during Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Bantayan island off nomore
A survivor stands next to her house, which collapsed during Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Bantayan island off northern Cebu in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, to a damagemore
People carry a coffin with the remains of their relative, who was killed during Typhoon Haiyan, to a damaged cemetery during the victim's funeral in Palo November 16, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A helicopter flies over debris from housings destroyed in Typhoon Haiyan, in a suburb of the central Philipmore
A helicopter flies over debris from housings destroyed in Typhoon Haiyan, in a suburb of the central Philippine town of Palo, near Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Survivors walk past a ship that washed ashore at a destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battemore
Survivors walk past a ship that washed ashore at a destroyed community after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial picture taken with a micro-drone camera unit of German NGO International Search and Rescue shows more
An aerial picture taken with a micro-drone camera unit of German NGO International Search and Rescue shows the roofless Metropolitan Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Palo in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated town, near Tacloban in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/ISAR-GERMANY
A man repairs his house, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a coastal area south of Tacloban November more
A man repairs his house, which was damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, at a coastal area south of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Residents clear the debris as they start rebuilding their destroyed coastal community after super Typhoon Hmore
Residents clear the debris as they start rebuilding their destroyed coastal community after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents wait to get onto a military plane during an evacuation at Tacloban airport in the Typhoon Haiyan more
Residents wait to get onto a military plane during an evacuation at Tacloban airport in the Typhoon Haiyan devastated city, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A displaced man scavenges through debris, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, for useful item in Taclmore
A displaced man scavenges through debris, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan, for useful item in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, aremore
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, are pictured in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair atmore
Gerardo Alvarez, a 53-year-old evacuee from Tacloban, grimaces with grief while strapped to a wheelchair at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Airbase in Cebu November 15, 2013. Alvarez survived Typhoon Haiyan but his mother and sister died and his niece said he became delusional five days later and has been medicated. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford
A man gathers wood from debris to build his make-shift home in front a ship, with words painted on its hullmore
A man gathers wood from debris to build his make-shift home in front a ship, with words painted on its hull by a typhoon survivor, in Tacloban, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who dmore
Relatives stand by candles lit on a mass grave, where they buried 17 members of their Songalia family who died when Super Typhoon Haiyan hit Leyte, by the side of a road south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A survivor looks out from his home, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban Nmore
A survivor looks out from his home, which was damaged by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A sack of rice gives way as a man salvages rice at a destroyed warehouse after super typhoon Haiyan batteremore
A sack of rice gives way as a man salvages rice at a destroyed warehouse after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in more
Typhoon survivors, waiting to leave the province of Leyte in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Haiyan, in the hold of a C-130 military transport plane at Tacloban airport, in central Philippines, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A survivor looks at a family photo album which was retrieved from the ruins of his home, which was destroyemore
A survivor looks at a family photo album which was retrieved from the ruins of his home, which was destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Marilou Cassanares cries as she lights a candle by a mass grave where her husband, who died in Super Typhoomore
Marilou Cassanares cries as she lights a candle by a mass grave where her husband, who died in Super Typhoon Haiyan and was buried together with almost 300 other victims in a single mass grave, in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man carrying his child stands on a baggage weighing scale as he joins others waiting for evacuation at thmore
A man carrying his child stands on a baggage weighing scale as he joins others waiting for evacuation at the destroyed airport, after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City in central Philippines November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors pass the time outside the ruins of their homes, destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, south more
Survivors pass the time outside the ruins of their homes, destroyed by Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, south of Tacloban November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central more
A woman cries next to the coffin of a relative killed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath ofmore
A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippmore
Victims queue for food and water in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People commute through a flooded street amidst the rubble after a downpour in the aftermath of super typhoomore
People commute through a flooded street amidst the rubble after a downpour in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Survivors stay inside a battered house damaged by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippmore
Survivors stay inside a battered house damaged by super typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A policeman helps to move body bags for burial at a mass grave in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in more
A policeman helps to move body bags for burial at a mass grave in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tamore
People wait to be airlifted to Manila as Ospreys from the U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Charles Drew taxi on the tarmac in the background, at Tacloban airport November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A boy drags bottles of water to the Convention Centre, known locally as "Astrodome", which has been convertmore
A boy drags bottles of water to the Convention Centre, known locally as "Astrodome", which has been converted into a makeshift shelter where his family is staying temporarily, in Tacloban November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Phimore
Residents walk in a village among houses destroyed by super Typhoon Haiyan in Tanauan, Leyte in central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana
Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, centrmore
Survivors of super typhoon Haiyan wait outside a gate to be airlifted to Manila, at Tacloban airport, central Philippines November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province inmore
A couple of super typhoon Haiyan survivors pose with their names displayed on a tablet in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. Photographer John Javellana was asked by several groups of Haiyan survivors to post their photos on social media sites identifying some of those who made it through the storm which swept through the central Philippines so that loved ones know they are alive. REUTERS/John Javellana
A child bathes with water from a broken water pipe along a canal after super typhoon Haiyan battered Taclobmore
A child bathes with water from a broken water pipe along a canal after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Rea Canibel carries her child as she walks on a plank across dirty water, at what is left of their home aftmore
Rea Canibel carries her child as she walks on a plank across dirty water, at what is left of their home after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bodies await collection by the fire department who are removing bodies from the street, at a bus stop aftermore
Bodies await collection by the fire department who are removing bodies from the street, at a bus stop after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downmore
Homeless residents rest inside a school featuring a portrait of Philippine President Benigno Aquino at downtown Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Taclobmore
A man adjusts his glasses as he stands in front of a S.O.S. sign after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in more
Children play as they pass debris and damaged houses after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman holding her rosary waits to get on a military flight out of town after super typhoon Haiyan batteremore
A woman holding her rosary waits to get on a military flight out of town after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents walk past houses devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, more
Residents walk past houses devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Homeless residents cry as they are stopped before being allowed to board a military plane at Tacloban, in cmore
Homeless residents cry as they are stopped before being allowed to board a military plane at Tacloban, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coamore
A resident holding an umbrella walks on ruins of houses which were devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, near a coastal town in Tacloban city, central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man stands on the ground floor of his damaged house after super typhoon Haiyan battered Palo, Leyte provimore
A man stands on the ground floor of his damaged house after super typhoon Haiyan battered Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck wimore
A child, one of the survivors who was evacuated from the disaster zone, is carried into a military truck with her family after they arrive through a military plane at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Tymore
Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan batmore
A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Church members of Tacloban's The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary wait for their evacmore
Church members of Tacloban's The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints missionary wait for their evacuation flight by the U.S. military after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippimore
An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck more
Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haimore
Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children hold signs asking for help and food along the highway, after Typhoon Haiyan hit Tabogon town in Cemore
Children hold signs asking for help and food along the highway, after Typhoon Haiyan hit Tabogon town in Cebu Province, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter more
A typhoon survivor cries while she and her sick baby (not pictured) are evacuated by a military helicopter from Guiwan, Samar, that was among those areas battered by super Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Taclobmore
A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city imore
People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, centramore
Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippinemore
Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's housemore
A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
