The death of Renisha McBride

<p>Demonstrators protest against the killing of 19-year-old Renisha McBride outside the Dearborn Heights Police Station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan November 7, 2013. McBride was killed by a homeowner's shotgun as she was seeking help after being involved in an automobile accident, according to activists and family members. They feel that McBride's killing, which is still being investigated by authorities, was racially motivated. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Demonstrators protest against the killing of 19-year-old Renisha McBride outside the Dearborn Heights Police Station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan November 7, 2013. McBride was killed by a homeowner's shotgun as she was seeking help after being involved in an automobile accident, according to activists and family members. They feel that McBride's killing, which is still being investigated by authorities, was racially motivated. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Demonstrators protest against the killing of 19-year-old Renisha McBride outside the Dearborn Heights Police Station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Demonstrators protest against the killing of 19-year-old Renisha McBride outside the Dearborn Heights Police Station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A sign from demonstrators protesting the killing of 19-year-old Renisha McBride sits on the ground outside Dearborn Heights Police Station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A sign from demonstrators protesting the killing of 19-year-old Renisha McBride sits on the ground outside Dearborn Heights Police Station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A man carries photos of 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride during her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man carries photos of 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride during her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>The casket for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride sits in a hearse before her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The casket for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride sits in a hearse before her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>The casket for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride is removed from a hearse before her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

The casket for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride is removed from a hearse before her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Mourners attend the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Mourners attend the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Mourners attend the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Mourners attend the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Mourners attend the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Mourners attend the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A mourner holds a rose while attending the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A mourner holds a rose while attending the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Pallbearers carry the casket for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride during her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Pallbearers carry the casket for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride during her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Mourners hold roses after attending the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Mourners hold roses after attending the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Mourners embrace after attending the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Mourners embrace after attending the funeral service for 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Monica McBride and Walter Ray Simmons, parents of 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride, speak to reporters after their daughter's funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Monica McBride and Walter Ray Simmons, parents of 19-year-old shooting victim Renisha McBride, speak to reporters after their daughter's funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A mourner holds an obituary displaying a picture of shooting victim Renisha McBride during her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A mourner holds an obituary displaying a picture of shooting victim Renisha McBride during her funeral service in Detroit, Michigan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

