2013年 11月 19日

Typhoon aftermath from above

<p>An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

An aerial view shows houses damaged by Typhoon Haiyan, on the outskirts of Tacloban November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Survivors of typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Survivors of typhoon Haiyan react as a U.S. military helicopter delivers aid to their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of a bloated body floating among debris in the sea is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan near Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

An aerial view of a bloated body floating among debris in the sea is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan near Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in the coastal town of Hernani in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in the coastal town of Hernani in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of a fishing village in Guiwan town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a fishing village in Guiwan town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of a highway that collapsed at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a highway that collapsed at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the destruction is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

An aerial view of the destruction is seen in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Haiyan in Palo, a township south of Tacloban City in central Philippines November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Survivors of Typhoon Haiyan wave as a U.S. military helicopter delivering aid flies over their isolated village north of Tacloban November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An aerial view of a coconut plantation after it was hit by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a coconut plantation after it was hit by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of a town devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of a town devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan as it battered a town in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of toppled trees at the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Samar province in central Philippines, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

