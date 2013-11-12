版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 13日 星期三 00:40 BJT

Tacloban in ruins

<p>Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Tacloban city, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Tacloban city, more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Tacloban city, devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 36
<p>Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Tymore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Typhoon victims queue for free rice at a businessman's warehouse in Tacloban city, which was battered by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines, November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
2 / 36
<p>Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Tymore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors stand near bags containing bodies of typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
3 / 36
<p>A woman cries after finding the body of her missing relative amidst bodies of other typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A woman cries after finding the body of her missing relative amidst bodies of other typhoon victims in Taclmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A woman cries after finding the body of her missing relative amidst bodies of other typhoon victims in Tacloban city, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan, in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
4 / 36
<p>A girl transfers drinking water she collected from a faucet after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A girl transfers drinking water she collected from a faucet after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A girl transfers drinking water she collected from a faucet after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
5 / 36
<p>An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in cenmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

An aerial view of the ruins of houses after the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
6 / 36
<p>The Maceda family talks about their loss in their makeshift home at Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a homeless shelter after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

The Maceda family talks about their loss in their makeshift home at Tacloban City Convention Center, which more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

The Maceda family talks about their loss in their makeshift home at Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a homeless shelter after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
7 / 36
<p>Debris hang on a basketball post near thousands of houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Debris hang on a basketball post near thousands of houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Taclomore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Debris hang on a basketball post near thousands of houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
8 / 36
<p>Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Soldiers and residents look at the devastation of the town from a military aid supplies distribution truck after the Super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
9 / 36
<p>A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Taclobmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 36
<p>Cargo ships being washed ashore are seen after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Cargo ships being washed ashore are seen after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, centramore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Cargo ships being washed ashore are seen after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
11 / 36
<p>People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city imore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

People stand among debris and ruins of houses destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 36
<p>Residents take sacks of medical items from the pharmacy after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents take sacks of medical items from the pharmacy after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, centrmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents take sacks of medical items from the pharmacy after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
13 / 36
<p>Devastated houses float on sea water after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Devastated houses float on sea water after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines Novemore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Devastated houses float on sea water after super typhoon Haiyan hit Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
14 / 36
<p>Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haimore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents pick up pieces of wood in between two cargo ships washed ashore four days after super typhoon Haiyan hit Anibong town, Tacloban city, central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
15 / 36
<p>A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan batmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
16 / 36
<p>An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Taclobanmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

An aerial view of destroyed buildings and houses during the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 36
<p>Survivors walk under a fallen electric post after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors walk under a fallen electric post after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors walk under a fallen electric post after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
18 / 36
<p>Survivors reach out to receive medicine from a passing vehicle along the devastated downtown after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors reach out to receive medicine from a passing vehicle along the devastated downtown after super Tymore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors reach out to receive medicine from a passing vehicle along the devastated downtown after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
19 / 36
<p>Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippinemore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors stay in their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
20 / 36
<p>A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's housemore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A boy who was wounded by flying debris due to Super Typhoon Haiyan stays at the ruins of his family's house in Tacloban city November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
21 / 36
<p>Thousands of homes are destroyed after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Thousands of homes are destroyed after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines Novmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Thousands of homes are destroyed after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
22 / 36
<p>Survivors who lost their homes use a Jeepney public bus as shelter after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors who lost their homes use a Jeepney public bus as shelter after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tamore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors who lost their homes use a Jeepney public bus as shelter after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
23 / 36
<p>A fishing boat which slammed into damaged houses lie atop debris after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A fishing boat which slammed into damaged houses lie atop debris after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Taclobmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A fishing boat which slammed into damaged houses lie atop debris after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
24 / 36
<p>Survivors walk near their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Survivors walk near their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippimore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors walk near their damaged house after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
25 / 36
<p>Typhoon victims ask for water and food from soldiers (not pictured) outside the gate of a government compound in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Typhoon victims ask for water and food from soldiers (not pictured) outside the gate of a government compoumore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Typhoon victims ask for water and food from soldiers (not pictured) outside the gate of a government compound in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
26 / 36
<p>The damaged area of an airport is seen after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

The damaged area of an airport is seen after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippinmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

The damaged area of an airport is seen after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
27 / 36
<p>Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, centramore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Empty coffins lie on a street near houses damaged after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
28 / 36
<p>The body of a typhoon victim lies on a door after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

The body of a typhoon victim lies on a door after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippimore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

The body of a typhoon victim lies on a door after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
29 / 36
<p>Residents hang a sign asking for a help in front of a catholic church after strong winds brought by super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents hang a sign asking for a help in front of a catholic church after strong winds brought by super Tmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents hang a sign asking for a help in front of a catholic church after strong winds brought by super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
30 / 36
<p>Thousands of homes lie destroyed near the fishport after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Thousands of homes lie destroyed near the fishport after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, centrmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Thousands of homes lie destroyed near the fishport after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
31 / 36
<p>Survivors walk past bodies swept by flood waters after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors walk past bodies swept by flood waters after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in centrmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Survivors walk past bodies swept by flood waters after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
32 / 36
<p>Residents seek refuge inside a Catholic church which has been converted into an evacuation center after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents seek refuge inside a Catholic church which has been converted into an evacuation center after supmore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents seek refuge inside a Catholic church which has been converted into an evacuation center after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
33 / 36
<p>Residents carry the body of a loved one after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents carry the body of a loved one after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippimore

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents carry the body of a loved one after super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
34 / 36
<p>Residents walk on a road littered with debris after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents walk on a road littered with debris after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

Residents walk on a road littered with debris after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
35 / 36
<p>A survivor holds a statue of Jesus Christ, her only saved belonging, after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A survivor holds a statue of Jesus Christ, her only saved belonging, after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered more

2013年 11月 13日 星期三

A survivor holds a statue of Jesus Christ, her only saved belonging, after a super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city, central Philippines November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
36 / 36
重播
下一图片集
Afghanistan's last Jew

Afghanistan's last Jew

下一个

Afghanistan's last Jew

Afghanistan's last Jew

Zabulon Simintov is the last known Jew remaining in Afghanistan.

2013年 11月 13日
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Remembrance ceremonies around the world.

2013年 11月 12日
The death of Renisha McBride

The death of Renisha McBride

Renisha McBride was killed by a homeowner's shotgun as she was seeking help after being involved in an automobile accident, according to activists and family...

2013年 11月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 11月 9日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐