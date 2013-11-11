Remembering the veterans

Boys play with flags before the funeral of Royal Air Force veteran Harold Jellicoe Percival at Lytham Park Crematorium in Lytham St Annes, northern England, November 11, 2013. An appeal was made for people to attend the funeral of Harold Jellicoe Percival who died with no close friends or relatives. He served as ground crew with the RAF's Bomber Command and helped with the famous Dambusters raids during the Second World War. REUTERS/Darren Staples