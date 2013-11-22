版本:
Syrian refugees in Europe

<p>A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugee children play outside a refugee camp in Sofia, Bulgaria, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children wait as Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee centre in Sofia October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, Bulgaria, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Janda Hussein, a 24-year-old Syrian woman, holds her daughter as she poses for a picture at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, Bulgaria, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Migrants, most of whom who said they were from Syria, sit on the ground after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Syrian refugee Osama, 35, and his wife, pose with their two children in front of a Syrian opposition flag inside their home in Athens, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, waits with his father to check in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Syrian shipwreck survivor Haider, 4, waits with his father to check in for a flight to Sicily at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A refugee boy sits on a chair in a field outside a refugee camp in Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Syrian refugees take a rest inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugees take a rest inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Refugees walk over the playground between their barracks during a visit of Germany's President Joachim Gauck at their temporary camp in Friedland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Refugees walk over the playground between their barracks during a visit of Germany's President Joachim Gauck at their temporary camp in Friedland, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A girl, whose family said they were from Syria, sleeps after being apprehended by the Serbian border police, having illegally entered the country from Macedonia near the town of Presevo, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Hagin, daughter of Hevin Youseff (not pictured), a 28-year-old Syrian woman, stands behind a fence at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Hagin, daughter of Hevin Youseff (not pictured), a 28-year-old Syrian woman, stands behind a fence at a detention centre in the city of Lubimets, northwest from Kapitan Andreevo-Kapikule border checkpoint with Turkey, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Members of a Syrian family eat pizza after moving into a hotel near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Members of a Syrian family eat pizza after moving into a hotel near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tareq, a 46-year-old unemployed painter, is reflected in a mirror in the shed where he lives at an abandoned factory in central Athens, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Syrian refugee Lamar Laal Shemi, 5, plays at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The girl lost her mother, who was pregnant with twins, and her twin sister when their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Syrian refugee Lamar Laal Shemi, 5, plays at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. The girl lost her mother, who was pregnant with twins, and her twin sister when their boat capsized 60 miles south of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A Syrian refugee holds her child as she waits for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee holds her child as she waits for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays with a balloon inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian refugee girl plays with a balloon inside a refugee detention centre in the town of Elhovo, near the Bulgarian-Turkish border, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A Syrian refugee, a former police officer in Syria, poses at a hotel roof garden in Athens, February 1, 2013. The former Syrian police officer turned rebel, who did not give his name for fear of his family's fate, believed traffickers who told him he would be able to move on to other European countries after entering Greece from Turkey. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A Syrian refugee, a former police officer in Syria, poses at a hotel roof garden in Athens, February 1, 2013. The former Syrian police officer turned rebel, who did not give his name for fear of his family's fate, believed traffickers who told him he would be able to move on to other European countries after entering Greece from Turkey. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Syrian children play with pots as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children play with pots as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee holds up a pumpkin cut-out inside a nursery school of the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A volunteer measures the height of a Syrian boy before his medical checkup at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A volunteer measures the height of a Syrian boy before his medical checkup at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Syrian children play on a tree as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian children play on a tree as they wait for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Syrian refugees are seen through a window as they wait for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Syrian refugees are seen through a window as they wait for the distribution of humanitarian aid by volunteers of the Bulgarian Red Cross outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family eats at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A Syrian refugee family poses at the 'Friedland' refugee camp in the central German village of Friedland, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Members of a Syrian family pack their belongings at a refugee camp before moving into a hotel rented by Canadian philanthropist Yank Barry, near Sofia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>A Palestinian refugee from Syria changes her husband's dressings at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A Palestinian refugee from Syria changes her husband's dressings at the Hal Far open centre for migrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Syrian girl looks through a window she waits for the distribution of food outside a refugee centre in Sofia, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups on Syrian children at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Bulgarian doctors perform medical checkups on Syrian children at a refugee centre in Sofia, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

