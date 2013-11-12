Embedded in Somalia
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window inmore
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an areamore
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport conmore
A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the Africmore
Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)more
A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an aremore
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an areamore
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by thmore
A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demmore
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area durinmore
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to theimore
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to their armoured vehicles before an area patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somore
A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an areamore
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia Novemmore
An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehimore
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehicle in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport, in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controllemore
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard omore
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
