Tornadoes ravage Midwest
A man looks through the rubble at a friend's house after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dana Anderson (L) stand in what was her kitchen as she talks to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard after a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman looks into her car after returning to her house for the first time after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Young
Firemen sort through the rubble of destroyed homes after a tornado at a neighborhood in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Blake Martin (L) pushes a safe out of his neighbors' basement as other neighbors pull from above in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A car is seen inside a destroyed business window front among the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
An aerial view of the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dana Anderson (L) passes a box of belongings to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard from what used to be her kitchen after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A U.S. flag is seen among the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman walks through the debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Residents look at what is left of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Debris caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. Rescue workers in a small Illinois city raked by a powerful tornado were combing through the wreckage on Tuesday in the wake of a fast-moving storm that killed eight people in two states and may have caused $1 billion (£621,040,864.49) in property damage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)
A boy picks through belongings in the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman looks through the rubble after her home was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
