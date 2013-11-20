Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. Rescue workers in a small Illinois city raked by a powerful tornado were combing through the wreckage on Tuesday in the wake of a fast-moving storm that killed eight people in two states and may have caused $1 billion (£621,040,864.49) in property damage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)