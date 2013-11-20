版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 01:05 BJT

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

<p>A man looks through the rubble at a friend's house after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A man looks through the rubble at a friend's house after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Imore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A man looks through the rubble at a friend's house after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
1 / 20
<p>Dana Anderson (L) stand in what was her kitchen as she talks to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard after a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Dana Anderson (L) stand in what was her kitchen as she talks to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard after a tornmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Dana Anderson (L) stand in what was her kitchen as she talks to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard after a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 20
<p>A woman looks into her car after returning to her house for the first time after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A woman looks into her car after returning to her house for the first time after a tornado destroyed her homore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A woman looks into her car after returning to her house for the first time after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
3 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois,more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 20
<p>A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washingtonmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 20
<p>Firemen sort through the rubble of destroyed homes after a tornado at a neighborhood in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Firemen sort through the rubble of destroyed homes after a tornado at a neighborhood in Washington, Illinoimore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Firemen sort through the rubble of destroyed homes after a tornado at a neighborhood in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
6 / 20
<p>Blake Martin (L) pushes a safe out of his neighbors' basement as other neighbors pull from above in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Blake Martin (L) pushes a safe out of his neighbors' basement as other neighbors pull from above in Washingmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Blake Martin (L) pushes a safe out of his neighbors' basement as other neighbors pull from above in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
7 / 20
<p>A car is seen inside a destroyed business window front among the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A car is seen inside a destroyed business window front among the destruction caused by a tornado that touchmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A car is seen inside a destroyed business window front among the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 20
<p>An aerial view of the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view of the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 1more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

An aerial view of the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A woman looks at what is left of her home after it was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
10 / 20
<p>Dana Anderson (L) passes a box of belongings to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard from what used to be her kitchen after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Dana Anderson (L) passes a box of belongings to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard from what used to be her kitmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Dana Anderson (L) passes a box of belongings to her grandfather Jerdie Bullard from what used to be her kitchen after a tornado destroyed her home in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 20
<p>A U.S. flag is seen among the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A U.S. flag is seen among the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Imore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A U.S. flag is seen among the debris and destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois,more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman walks through the debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A woman walks through the debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A woman walks through the debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 20
<p>Residents look at what is left of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Residents look at what is left of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Washington, Illinois, Nmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Residents look at what is left of their home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
15 / 20
<p>Debris caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Debris caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Youngmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Debris caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 20
<p>Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. Rescue workers in a small Illinois city raked by a powerful tornado were combing through the wreckage on Tuesday in the wake of a fast-moving storm that killed eight people in two states and may have caused $1 billion (&pound;621,040,864.49) in property damage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)</p>

Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 20more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Residents pull a 1930 Model A Ford out of a tornado damaged garage in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. Rescue workers in a small Illinois city raked by a powerful tornado were combing through the wreckage on Tuesday in the wake of a fast-moving storm that killed eight people in two states and may have caused $1 billion (£621,040,864.49) in property damage. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)

Close
17 / 20
<p>A boy picks through belongings in the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A boy picks through belongings in the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illimore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A boy picks through belongings in the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois,more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 20
<p>A woman looks through the rubble after her home was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A woman looks through the rubble after her home was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, Novmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A woman looks through the rubble after her home was destroyed during a tornado in Washington, Illinois, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Ancient catacombs reopen

Ancient catacombs reopen

下一个

Ancient catacombs reopen

Ancient catacombs reopen

Following years of restoration, the catacombs of Priscilla in Rome, which were used for Christian burials from the late 2nd through the 4th century, reopens to...

2013年 11月 20日
Gettysburg Address revisited

Gettysburg Address revisited

150 years after President Lincoln made his famous two-minute speech, re-enactors portray the historical event on the site of the Gettysburg cemetery.

2013年 11月 20日
Obama at the game

Obama at the game

President Obama at basketball games.

2013年 11月 19日
Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Venezuelan women who had illegal or amateur injections of liquid silicone have the procedure reversed.

2013年 11月 15日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐