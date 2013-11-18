JFK Crime Scene: Then and Now
A combination picture shows (L) Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination of Presidmore
A combination picture shows (L) Bill and Gayle Newman, civilian eyewitnesses to the assassination of President Kennedy, covering their children as CBS News photographer Tom Craven (C) and White House photographer Tom Atkins (R) take pictures in Dealey Plaza after shots were fired at Kennedy on November 22, 1963, and (R) visitors to Dealey Plaza using a tablet computer to photograph the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot nearly 50 years earlier on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) a photograph acquired from the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Colmore
A combination picture shows (L) a photograph acquired from the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, described as showing Lee Harvey Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street in an undated photo believed to have been taken in 1963 in Dallas, and (R) the backyard of 214 West Neely Street in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas photographed November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. Secret Service agents and local police examining the presidential limomore
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. Secret Service agents and local police examining the presidential limousine as it sits parked at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas under a sign reading "Ambulances Only" as President John F. Kennedy is treated inside the hospital after being shot while driving through the streets of Dallas on November 22, 1963 in this White House handout photograph and (R) the same parking area for ambulances outside the emergency room at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis grmore
A combination picture shows (L) U.S. President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis greeting supporters at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas in this White House handout photograph taken on November 22, 1963 with the Confederate and Texas flags being waved in the background and (R) the same scene showing a remodeled air traffic control tower at the site of the original photo at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas on November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
Combination picture shows (L) the former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street in the Oakmore
Combination picture shows (L) the former residence of Lee Harvey Oswald at 214 West Neely Street in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas in an undated photograph from the Dallas Police Department taken in 1963 and (R) the same site on November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) a Dallas Police Department vehicle parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (more
A combination picture shows (L) a Dallas Police Department vehicle parked in the 400 block of 10th Street (10th Street and Patton Avenue) in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, in this undated image from 1963. According to federal government investigations, Dallas police officer J. D. Tippit was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald at this spot after Tippit stopped Oswald for questioning shortly after the shooting of President Kennedy. A current photo (R) shows the same spot on November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives, City of Dallas/University of North Texas/Handout and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination shows (L) flower arrangements and spectators lining the street along Elm Street during a recomore
A combination shows (L) flower arrangements and spectators lining the street along Elm Street during a reconstruction of the Dealey Plaza crime scene by the United States Secret Service in this undated photograph taken in Dallas, in 1963 and (R) visitors to Dealey Plaza walking along Elm and Commerce Streets in Dallas, Texas on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
Combination picture shows (L) cars traveling on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, Tmore
Combination picture shows (L) cars traveling on the road past The Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, Texas in Dealey Plaza in November 22, 1963 and (R) the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza (L), formerly known as the Texas School Book Depository, photographed from Elm and Commerce Streets in Dallas, Texas on November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) an unidentified uniformed police officer pointing at a seat in the Texas Thmore
A combination picture shows (L) an unidentified uniformed police officer pointing at a seat in the Texas Theatre in this undated picture taken in Dallas, Texas in 1963. The image, part of the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, states in its caption "unknown officer pointing to the seat where Oswald sat." Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at the Texas Theatre in Dallas for the murder of Officer J.D. Tippit. George Quartz, the events coordinator for the Texas Theatre, poses for a photograph (R) on November 8, 2013 at the same location where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) the General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library on the right amore
A combination picture shows (L) the General Lafayette Statue and the Federal Circuit Library on the right as U.S. President John F. Kennedy's flag-draped casket departs the White House during the procession of his state funeral along Pennsylvania Avenue in this White House handout photograph taken on November 24, 1963 and (R) the same spot as activists wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk past the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue on November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A combination picture shows (L) the motorcade of U.S. President John F. Kennedy as it moves through downtowmore
A combination picture shows (L) the motorcade of U.S. President John F. Kennedy as it moves through downtown Fort Worth, Texas in this White House photograph taken on November 22, 1963 and (R) The Tarrant County Courthouse seen from Main Street in downtown Fort Worth, Texas on November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Cecil W. Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
下一个
Super typhoon slams Philippines
Images from the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan.
Typhoon aftermath from above
The devastation of Typhoon Haiyan as seen from above.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ashura festival
During Ashura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.