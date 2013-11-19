Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut
Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013more
Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut Novembermore
A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in more
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUmore
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beimore
A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirmore
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 1more
A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near more
A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. more
The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERmore
Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19more
Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 201more
A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near tmore
Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirmore
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirmore
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REmore
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut Nomore
Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beimore
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut Novembmore
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beimore
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
