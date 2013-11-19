Fighting in Aleppo
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Free Syrian Army fighters taking cover close their ears as one of their fellow fighters runs after firing a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk on rubble near a damaged petrol station near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. . REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, fires an anti-tank missile in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, rests in a damaged building in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a fellow fighter who was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Smoke rises from what activists say was shelling from forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their weapons as they walk on rubble near the main highway leading Aleppo to Raqqa, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A damaged truck lies on the side of a road while smoke rises due to fire caused by shelling from Free Syrian Army fighters, forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad said in Aleppo countryside, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A damaged factory which was recaptured by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad from rebel fighters, is pictured in Aleppo countryside, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Free Syrian Army fighters watch from a room as their fellow fighters fire mortars towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Free Syrian Army fighters launch a locally made weapon towards forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who control Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A Free Syrian Army fighter lifts weights inside a room in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk through damage in the Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through binoculars in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view of Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A general view of Aleppo International Airport in Aleppo November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, runs beside a tank in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A fighter from Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra takes a position as he aims his weapon in Nqareen area near Aleppo November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A rocket is fired towards forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Salah al-Din neighbourhood in central Aleppo November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Al Shemali
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Fighter from Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, looks through a hole in the wall in Base 80 area of Aleppo, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, prepares homemade rockets to be thrown towards the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter lying on the ground, tries to pull the body of a fellow fighter who was killed by what the FSA said was during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Base 80 near Aleppo International airport, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapon as they stand near a tank in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad holds his weapon as he stands near a military vehicle in Tel Hasel, Aleppo province after capturing it from rebels, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Fighters from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, ride in a tank near the 80th Brigade base in Aleppo, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad looks through the scope of his weapon in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A fighter from the Tawhid Brigade, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, holds an RPG launcher in Aleppo, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane flies over the 80th Brigade's base near Aleppo International Airport, as the sky is illuminated by anti-aircraft gunfire by Free Syrian Army fighters, November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A man throws a hand grenade toward forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cheer while raising their weapons in Aleppo countryside, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
