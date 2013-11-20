Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

Boys maneuver their boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, to the beach in Tanauan, Philippines, November 20, 2013. After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen in one destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj