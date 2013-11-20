版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 04:50 BJT

Fishing with fridges after the typhoon

<p>Boys maneuver their boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, to the beach in Tanauan, Philippines, November 20, 2013. After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen in one destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Boys maneuver their boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, to the beach in Tanauan, Philippines, Novemmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Boys maneuver their boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, to the beach in Tanauan, Philippines, November 20, 2013. After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen in one destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 16
<p>A boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, is left by fishermen beside the sea in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, is left by fishermen beside the sea in Tanauan, November 20, more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A boat, made from a broken fridge and bamboo, is left by fishermen beside the sea in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 16
<p>A boy holds up a crab after fishermen returned with a boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy holds up a crab after fishermen returned with a boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan, Novembermore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A boy holds up a crab after fishermen returned with a boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 16
<p>A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A fisherman walks past a destroyed school in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 16
<p>Members of a fishing community rest inside a destroyed building in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Members of a fishing community rest inside a destroyed building in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damimore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Members of a fishing community rest inside a destroyed building in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 16
<p>The day's catch is unloaded onto a table at a shelter for survivors after fishermen came back on their boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

The day's catch is unloaded onto a table at a shelter for survivors after fishermen came back on their boatmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

The day's catch is unloaded onto a table at a shelter for survivors after fishermen came back on their boat, made from a broken fridge, to Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 16
<p>Fishermen row out in a boat, made from a broken fridge, away from their destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Fishermen row out in a boat, made from a broken fridge, away from their destroyed village in Tanauan, Novemmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Fishermen row out in a boat, made from a broken fridge, away from their destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 16
<p>Boys push their boat, made from a broken fridge, to the beach in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Boys push their boat, made from a broken fridge, to the beach in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damirmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Boys push their boat, made from a broken fridge, to the beach in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 16
<p>A boy cleans a fishing net by boat made of a broken fridge after he returned to his destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy cleans a fishing net by boat made of a broken fridge after he returned to his destroyed village in Tamore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A boy cleans a fishing net by boat made of a broken fridge after he returned to his destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 16
<p>A small fish and a crab are seen inside a boat made from a broken fridge after fishermen returned to Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A small fish and a crab are seen inside a boat made from a broken fridge after fishermen returned to Tanauamore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A small fish and a crab are seen inside a boat made from a broken fridge after fishermen returned to Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 16
<p>A boy rests by a boat, made from a broken fridge, that just returned to a destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy rests by a boat, made from a broken fridge, that just returned to a destroyed village in Tanauan, Novmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A boy rests by a boat, made from a broken fridge, that just returned to a destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 16
<p>A fisherman carries his catch after returning by a boat, made from a broken fridge, to his destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fisherman carries his catch after returning by a boat, made from a broken fridge, to his destroyed villagmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A fisherman carries his catch after returning by a boat, made from a broken fridge, to his destroyed village in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 16
<p>A man burns debris collected from destroyed buildings in a village of fishermen in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man burns debris collected from destroyed buildings in a village of fishermen in Tanauan, November 20, 20more

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A man burns debris collected from destroyed buildings in a village of fishermen in Tanauan, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 16
<p>Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damirmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 16
<p>A boy walks away from a boat, made from a broken fridge, after returning to his destroyed village in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy walks away from a boat, made from a broken fridge, after returning to his destroyed village in Tanauamore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

A boy walks away from a boat, made from a broken fridge, after returning to his destroyed village in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 16
<p>Children play by the side of a boat, made from a broken fridge, after fishermen returned in it to their destroyed village in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Children play by the side of a boat, made from a broken fridge, after fishermen returned in it to their desmore

2013年 11月 21日 星期四

Children play by the side of a boat, made from a broken fridge, after fishermen returned in it to their destroyed village in Tanauan November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

下一个

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

Tornadoes ravage Midwest

The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.

2013年 11月 21日
Ancient catacombs reopen

Ancient catacombs reopen

Following years of restoration, the catacombs of Priscilla in Rome, which were used for Christian burials from the late 2nd through the 4th century, reopens to...

2013年 11月 20日
Gettysburg Address revisited

Gettysburg Address revisited

150 years after President Lincoln made his famous two-minute speech, re-enactors portray the historical event on the site of the Gettysburg cemetery.

2013年 11月 20日
Obama at the game

Obama at the game

President Obama at basketball games.

2013年 11月 19日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐