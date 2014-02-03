Mount Sinabung erupts
A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Summore
A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 1, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra on February 1, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/S Aditya
Rescue team members run through ash from the Mount Sinabung eruption during rescue operations near Suka Mermore
Rescue team members run through ash from the Mount Sinabung eruption during rescue operations near Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations aftermore
Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers run as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatmore
Villagers run as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 1, 2014. REUTERS/S Aditya
A policeman walks through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption, near Suka Meriah more
A policeman walks through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption, near Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Youth look at Mount Sinabung spewing ash near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Smore
Youth look at Mount Sinabung spewing ash near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatmore
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager walks as Mount Sinabung erupts at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatramore
A villager walks as Mount Sinabung erupts at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child holds her mother next to piles of paddy seeds as ash and smoke fill the air during an eruption in Mmore
A child holds her mother next to piles of paddy seeds as ash and smoke fill the air during an eruption in Mount Sinabung (background R), at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An ash cloud from a Mount Sinabung eruption is seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's more
An ash cloud from a Mount Sinabung eruption is seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra prmore
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A dog is seen at a chilli plantation covered by ash from Mount Sinabung at Kebayakan village in Karo distrimore
A dog is seen at a chilli plantation covered by ash from Mount Sinabung at Kebayakan village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garamore
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village inmore
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers clean cabbages covered from ash from Mount Sinabung with water, during a harvest at Kuta Rakyat vmore
Villagers clean cabbages covered from ash from Mount Sinabung with water, during a harvest at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A villager transports his water buffalo on a truck to safety after Mount Sinabung erupted at Sigarang Garanmore
A villager transports his water buffalo on a truck to safety after Mount Sinabung erupted at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man pours water into his wife's eyes to help clean them from the ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after imore
A man pours water into his wife's eyes to help clean them from the ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at their damaged house at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers walk through mud and ash as they evacuate after Mount Sinabung erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in more
Villagers walk through mud and ash as they evacuate after Mount Sinabung erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The window of a house is partially covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Bekerah more
The window of a house is partially covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Bekerah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers use sticks to clear ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from their house roof at Kumore
Villagers use sticks to clear ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from their house roof at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
A flower is seen as a villager rides a motorcycle along a road, next to plants covered with ash from the Momore
A flower is seen as a villager rides a motorcycle along a road, next to plants covered with ash from the Mount Sinabung volcano eruption, at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption, as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonmore
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption, as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo distmore
Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hit trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia'smore
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hit trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tomatoes are seen covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano as a farmer collects chillies at Payung villagmore
Tomatoes are seen covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano as a farmer collects chillies at Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers sit inside a truck during an evacuation as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano hit Payung village in more
Villagers sit inside a truck during an evacuation as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano hit Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian soldiers help push a public bus that was stuck on a road covered with ash from Mount Sinabung atmore
Indonesian soldiers help push a public bus that was stuck on a road covered with ash from Mount Sinabung at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karmore
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Mount Sinabung spew ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra provinmore
Mount Sinabung spew ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesiamore
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A child refugee lies down at temporary shelter as a safety precaution after Sinabung volcano erupted at Timore
A child refugee lies down at temporary shelter as a safety precaution after Sinabung volcano erupted at Tiganderket village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
