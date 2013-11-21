Long road back from Afghanistan
U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, more
U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division, walks while on patrol in Zharay district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A medic treats Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, in southern Afghanismore
A medic treats Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, in southern Afghanistan June 12, 2012. Krumwiede was on patrol when he stepped on an IED, which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his abdominal cavity. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a more
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a more
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a more
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blackhawk Medevac helicopter in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/
A blood-covered M4 rifle belonging to Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive devicmore
A blood-covered M4 rifle belonging to Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, lies on the ground in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. Army soldiers react after Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southermore
U.S. Army soldiers react after Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A U.S. Army soldier reacts as he sits inside an armored vehicle after his comrade, Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was more
A U.S. Army soldier reacts as he sits inside an armored vehicle after his comrade, Sgt. Matt Krumwiede was wounded by an improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiedemore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army reacts as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after beinmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army reacts as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army meets with physician assistant Michael Chambers at Brooke Army Medicalmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army meets with physician assistant Michael Chambers at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. The 22-year-old has since undergone around 40 surgeries and is learning to walk with prosthetic legs. He is keen to re-join the infantry as soon as his injuries allow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army gets onto a gurney at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texasmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army gets onto a gurney at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army (front, 2nd L) lines up for morning formation at Brooke Army Medical Cmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army (front, 2nd L) lines up for morning formation at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army makes his way to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army makes his way to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army assembles a Lego set during occupational therapy at the Center for themore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army assembles a Lego set during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays a drumming computer game during occupational therapy at the Centmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays a drumming computer game during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army attaches his prosthetic leg before practicing walking with physical thmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army attaches his prosthetic leg before practicing walking with physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Centmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Centmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medicamore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Centmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army practices walking with his physical therapist Troy Hopkins at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wipes sweat off his face after practising walking at the Center for thmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wipes sweat off his face after practising walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his mother Pam Krumwiede at more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his mother Pam Krumwiede at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army has a wound tended to by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after a day of huntmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army has a wound tended to by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in pain while his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart and his mother Pam Krumore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in pain while his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart and his mother Pam Krumwiede talk, after a day of hunting at a ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army talks to his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Amore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army talks to his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCartmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in his wheelchair as he is pushed by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wheels himself in his wheelchair during a skeet shooting event at the more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army wheels himself in his wheelchair during a skeet shooting event at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays with a dog as he sits in a car at a hunting ranch outside San Anmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army plays with a dog as he sits in a car at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army is helped off the ground by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army is helped off the ground by his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a huntmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a huntmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a huntmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
