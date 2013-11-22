版本:
Chinese oil pipeline explosion

<p>A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

