Chinese oil pipeline explosion
A man is trapped in the rubble of a damaged road after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An overturned truck lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An injured man is treated at a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. .REUTERS/Stringer
A woman runs on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man stands next to an overturned car on a street damaged by an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Policemen cover bodies on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured person lies on a damaged street after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises after a pipeline explosion in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man walks past debris and damaged vehicles on a street after an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man takes pictures of damage after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman covers her mouth as smoke rises from a street damaged by an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An excavator clears debris next to overturned cars and a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An injured woman is transferred to a hospital after an explosion at a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Huangdao, Qingdao, Shandong Province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters clean up an oil spill at a ditch near the site of an explosion of a Sinopec Corp oil pipeline in Qingdao, Shandong province, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
