Remembering Kennedy
A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTEmore
A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot Prmore
The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot President John F. Kennedy, is pictured during commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassinationmore
Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funermore
A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funeral is seen at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where Presidemore
A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state fmore
A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state funeral for President Kennedy at the museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason more
The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pmore
The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pictured in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Amore
Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of more
The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of a visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Flowers are seen at the burial site of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemeterymore
Flowers are seen at the burial site of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Kennedy in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Members of the Armed Forces Color Guard pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery mark the 50th annmore
Members of the Armed Forces Color Guard pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
