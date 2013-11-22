版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 02:10 BJT

Remembering Kennedy

<p>A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

A visitor signs a memory book at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 15
<p>The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot President John F. Kennedy, is pictured during commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot Prmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

The sixth floor window of the Texas Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when he shot President John F. Kennedy, is pictured during commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
2 / 15
<p>A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemoratimore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
3 / 15
<p>Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassinationmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 15
<p>A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funeral is seen at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funermore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

A silhouette of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father's casket at President John F. Kennedy's state funeral is seen at the JFK Memorial Plaza in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
5 / 15
<p>A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where Presidemore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

A spectator guards his spot atop Dealey Plaza's "Grassy Knoll" looking right down on the site where President John F. Kennedy was shot as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
6 / 15
<p>Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassinationmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

Visitors pay their respect at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 15
<p>A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state funeral for President Kennedy at the museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state fmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

A visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum wipes away a tear while watching a video of the state funeral for President Kennedy at the museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 15
<p>The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason more

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

The U.S. flag is pictured at half staff at the White House in Washington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 15
<p>The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pictured in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, closed for the day of the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination, is pictured in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
10 / 15
<p>Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Amore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

Members of the Kennedy family walk over to Robert and Edward Kennedy's gravesite to pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 15
<p>The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of a visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of more

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

The video of "Taps" being played at the state funeral for President Kennedy is reflected in the glasses of a visitor to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 15
<p>A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemoratimore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

A banner of President John F. Kennedy is pulled into place as crowds gather in Dealey Plaza for commemorative ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of JFK's assassination in Dallas, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
13 / 15
<p>Flowers are seen at the burial site of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Kennedy in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Flowers are seen at the burial site of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemeterymore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

Flowers are seen at the burial site of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Kennedy in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 15
<p>Members of the Armed Forces Color Guard pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Members of the Armed Forces Color Guard pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery mark the 50th annmore

2013年 11月 23日 星期六

Members of the Armed Forces Color Guard pay their respects at Arlington National Cemetery mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, at his gravesite in Arlington, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

下一个

The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.

2013年 11月 23日
Chinese oil pipeline explosion

Chinese oil pipeline explosion

An oil pipeline explodes in eastern China.

2013年 11月 23日
Syrian refugees in Europe

Syrian refugees in Europe

Europe is facing a wave of refugees from war-torn Syria.

2013年 11月 22日
Aid for the Philippines

Aid for the Philippines

The desperate struggle to help the typhoon survivors.

2013年 11月 22日

精选图集

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐