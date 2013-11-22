Photos of the week
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's nortmore
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province November 19, 2013. The volcano continued to emit volcanic ash on Monday, throwing an 8,000m (26,247 ft)-high plume into the atmosphere, as thousands of residents fearful of more eruptions remained in temporary shelters, according to local media. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers who have yet to receive any relief aid, react as a U.S. helicopter delivering aid takes off in a more
Villagers who have yet to receive any relief aid, react as a U.S. helicopter delivering aid takes off in a remote village off Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. The helicopter returned shortly to deliver the relief aid after confirming that the village had yet to receive any aid. The Philippines is facing an enormous rebuilding task from Typhoon Haiyan, which killed at least 3,974 people and left 1,186 missing, with many isolated communities yet to receive significant aid despite a massive international relief effort. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Syrian women, fleeing the violence from the Syrian town of Qara, carry their babies as they queue to registmore
Syrian women, fleeing the violence from the Syrian town of Qara, carry their babies as they queue to register to get help from relief agencies at the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley November 18, 2013. Hundreds of Syrians queued in the bleak winter rain of a Lebanese border town on Monday, seeking refuge from a Syrian army attack which could herald a wider offensive north of Damascus.The attack on Qara, which started at first light on Friday, drove an estimated 1,200 families across the frontier to the Lebanese town of Arsal, most of them in the first 24 hours of bombardment. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiedemore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede of the U.S. Army takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas November 4, 2013. On June 12, 2012, Krumwiede was on patrol in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED, which tore away both his legs, damaged his left arm, and ripped open his abdominal cavity. The 22-year-old has since undergone around 40 surgeries and is learning to walk with prosthetic legs. He is keen to re-join the infantry as soon as his injuries allow. U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since 2001. Thousands of Afghan elders gathered in Kabul on November 21, 2013 at a Loya Jirga, or grand council, to debate a crucial security pact with the United States, a day after Kabul and Washington reached a draft agreement laying out the terms under which U.S. troops may stay beyond 2014. Picture taken November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
England's fans react after their team lost their international friendly soccer match against Germany at Wemmore
England's fans react after their team lost their international friendly soccer match against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New Yomore
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washingtonmore
A vehicle sits on a pile of debris from the destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 17, 2013. A fast-moving storm system triggered multiple tornadoes on Sunday, killing at least five people, injuring about 40 and flattening large parts of the city of Washington, Illinois as it tore across the Midwest, officials said. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delmore
Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A prison psychologist (L) looks on as two inmates create a sand drawing inside female prison camp Number 22more
A prison psychologist (L) looks on as two inmates create a sand drawing inside female prison camp Number 22 in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 21, 2013. Inmates in the prison are offered the opportunity to draw with sand as an experimental form of therapy, prison authorities said. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman speaks on the phone as men ride a motorcycle on a cloudy day in Riyadh November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fmore
A woman speaks on the phone as men ride a motorcycle on a cloudy day in Riyadh November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
John Betar, 102, and his wife Ann, 98, are seen at their home in Fairfield, Connecticut, November 20, 2013.more
John Betar, 102, and his wife Ann, 98, are seen at their home in Fairfield, Connecticut, November 20, 2013. The couple who eloped in 1932 and will be celebrating their 81st wedding anniversary on November 25, recently received the longest-marriage award from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. After losing thmore
Fishermen carry a boat made from a broken fridge to the beach in Tanauan November 20, 2013. After losing their boats and houses in the Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of a destroyed village in Tanauan started building two-seated boats made of abandoned refrigerators and some wood. The first boat was made by a fisherman, whose children gave him the idea as they wanted to play in it, and soon others followed. The Philippines and international armed forces and aid agencies are struggling to get help to devastated areas due to the extent of the destruction from Typhoon Haiyan, which has left more than 4,000 dead and 4 million people displaced. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesting students wearing fake military uniforms shout anti-government slogans during a demonstration in more
Protesting students wearing fake military uniforms shout anti-government slogans during a demonstration in front of Sofia University November 20, 2013. Thousands of Bulgarians joined several separate rallies on Wednesday against rampant corruption, low incomes and high unemployment in the European Union's poorest country, mounting pressure on the Socialist-led government. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A combination picture shows (L) a handout photograph acquired from the Dallas Police Department John F. Kenmore
A combination picture shows (L) a handout photograph acquired from the Dallas Police Department John F. Kennedy Collection, described as showing Lee Harvey Oswald "holding a rifle in one hand and Communist newspapers in the other" in the backyard of 214 W. Neely Street in an undated photo believed to have been taken in 1963 in Dallas, Texas, and (R) the backyard of 214 West Neely Street in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas photographed November 12, 2013. The City of Dallas will hold commemoration ceremonies on November 22, 2013 marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/Dallas Police Department/Dallas Municipal Archives/University of North Texas/Handout (L) and Adrees Latif (R)
A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp during the visit of Kristalina Gemore
A Syrian refugee boy plays inside lockers at a corridor of a refugee camp during the visit of Kristalina Georgieva, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response and Antonio Guterres, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in Sofia November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Students cross Ciherang river on a bamboo raft on their way home from school in Cilangkap village, Lebak Remore
Students cross Ciherang river on a bamboo raft on their way home from school in Cilangkap village, Lebak Regency in Banten province, November 19, 2013. The raft has been used since January 2013 when the bridge broke due to flooding, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Children play outside a destroyed church near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 20more
Children play outside a destroyed church near Guiuan, Eastern Samar, in central Philippines November 20, 2013. The Philippines is facing an enormous rebuilding task from Typhoon Haiyan, which killed at least 3,974 people and left 1,186 missing, with many isolated communities yet to receive significant aid despite a massive international relief effort. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon November 21, 2more
A man wearing a shirt with Nazi logo plays Chin Lone, a traditional Myanmar sport, in Yangon November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
President Barack Obama is pictured alone at sunset as he walks from his limousine to the Oval Office of themore
President Barack Obama is pictured alone at sunset as he walks from his limousine to the Oval Office of the White House, after delivering remarks at the Wall Street Journal CEO council annual meeting nearby in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit more
A West Highland Terrier walks through the sand dunes on Portstewart Strand as strong winds continue to hit the coastline in Northern Ireland November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
