Pacquiao vs. Rios

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 11月 26日 星期二

