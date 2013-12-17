版本:
Mass rallies in Ukraine

<p>Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. Russia threw Ukraine an economic lifeline on Tuesday, agreeing to buy $15 billion of Ukrainian debt and to reduce the price its cash-strapped neighbour pays for vital Russian gas supplies by about one-third. The deal that keeps the cash-strapped country in Moscow's orbit but fuelled street protests in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. Russia threw Ukraine an economic lifeline on Tuesday, agreeing to buy $15 billion of Ukrainian debt and to reduce the price its cash-strapped neighbour pays for vital Russian gas supplies by about one-third. The deal that keeps the cash-strapped country in Moscow's orbit but fuelled street protests in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Riot police block Pro-European integration protestors taking part in a procession near the Interior Ministry headquarters in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Riot police block Pro-European integration protestors taking part in a procession near the Interior Ministry headquarters in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A Pro-European integration protester builds a new barricade in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A Pro-European integration protester builds a new barricade in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A pro-European integration protester stands on a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A pro-European integration protester stands on a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (R) makes a speech to pro-European integration protesters as Senator John McCain (C) and Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko (L) look on during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (R) makes a speech to pro-European integration protesters as Senator John McCain (C) and Ukrainian opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko (L) look on during a mass rally at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>An EU flag flutters from atop a barricade in front of pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Djurica</p>

An EU flag flutters from atop a barricade in front of pro-European integration protesters at Independence Square in Kiev December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Djurica

<p>Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Pro-European integration protestors sing during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-European integration protestors sing during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A man crosses himself inside a makeshift chapel in Independence Square where pro-European integration protesters are holding a rally in central Kiev, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man crosses himself inside a makeshift chapel in Independence Square where pro-European integration protesters are holding a rally in central Kiev, December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko</p>

Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko

<p>Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

<p>A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin</p>

A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin

<p>Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin

<p>A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

