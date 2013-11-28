A child in chains
Eleven-year-old He Zili runs along an alley outside his home, as his father pulls on the chain locked arounmore
Eleven-year-old He Zili runs along an alley outside his home, as his father pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
He Zili, 11, is seen chained to a wall as his grandfather sits next to him at their home in Zhejiang provinmore
He Zili, 11, is seen chained to a wall as his grandfather sits next to him at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27 , 2013. The boy injured his head when he was a year old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather, who did not want to be named, wipes away tears from his eyes as he hmore
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather, who did not want to be named, wipes away tears from his eyes as he holds onto the chain that is locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) more
Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
The chains around the ankle of eleven-year-old He Zili is seen in his home in Zhejiang province, November 2more
The chains around the ankle of eleven-year-old He Zili is seen in his home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhemore
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili sits as he is chained to a pillar at his home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 20more
Eleven-year-old He Zili sits as he is chained to a pillar at his home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather cries as he holds Zili's foot, which is chained to a pillar, at theirmore
Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather cries as he holds Zili's foot, which is chained to a pillar, at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili plays in a yard as his grandfather holds onto a chain locked around his ankle at thmore
Eleven-year-old He Zili plays in a yard as his grandfather holds onto a chain locked around his ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Eleven-year-old He Zili stands outside his home as his father holds onto the chain locked around his ankle more
Eleven-year-old He Zili stands outside his home as his father holds onto the chain locked around his ankle in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
下一个
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi
The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...
Turmoil in Central African Republic
With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a...
Femicide in Central America
Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her...
Iran's nuclear ambitions
Inside Iran's secretive nuclear program.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.