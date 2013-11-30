Black Friday
Elena Gonzales takes a break from early morning Black Friday shopping inside the Glendale Galleria in Glendmore
Elena Gonzales takes a break from early morning Black Friday shopping inside the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man dressed up as "the Grinch", a fictional character by author Dr. Seuss, who poses for photos with peopmore
A man dressed up as "the Grinch", a fictional character by author Dr. Seuss, who poses for photos with people for money, poses for a picture with a baby in a stroller and his father in Times Square, during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chmore
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2more
People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Two teenagers take a photograph with an Abercrombie & Fitch employee inside Westfield San Francisco Cenmore
Two teenagers take a photograph with an Abercrombie & Fitch employee inside Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man dressed as Santa Claus looks on as a family tries to consolidate their shopping into less bags, in Timore
A man dressed as Santa Claus looks on as a family tries to consolidate their shopping into less bags, in Times Square during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoppers walk with a cart full of purchases from Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERSmore
Shoppers walk with a cart full of purchases from Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy looks in the window as he lines up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Fridamore
A boy looks in the window as he lines up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Salvation Army members sing and dance at Rockefeller Center during Black Friday Sales in New York November more
Salvation Army members sing and dance at Rockefeller Center during Black Friday Sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers enter the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeffmore
Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers enter the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
People rest in Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29,more
People rest in Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman piles up her purchases at a Toys"R"Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28more
A woman piles up her purchases at a Toys"R"Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper sits on the ground with shopping bags, outside of a store during Black Friday sales in New York, more
A shopper sits on the ground with shopping bags, outside of a store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shoppers look at clothing in a sales display in a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, Nomore
Shoppers look at clothing in a sales display in a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shoppers wait to purchase sale items inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, Novmore
Shoppers wait to purchase sale items inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customers shop at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 29, 2013. more
Customers shop at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman shops at H&M on Thanksgiving Day in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman shops at H&M on Thanksgiving Day in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Midnight Mystery Doorbuster flier is seen outside the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, Nmore
A Midnight Mystery Doorbuster flier is seen outside the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shoppers leave with purchases at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. more
Shoppers leave with purchases at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People line up and read the sales flyer outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Fridaymore
People line up and read the sales flyer outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People protest outside Wal-Mart for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday in San Leandro,more
People protest outside Wal-Mart for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday in San Leandro, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shopper pushes a cart full of electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, Novembmore
A shopper pushes a cart full of electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk past a Victoria's Secret store during Black Friday sales in New Yormore
Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk past a Victoria's Secret store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group of protesters walk through the Walmart retail store parking lot on Black Friday in Elgin, Illinois,more
A group of protesters walk through the Walmart retail store parking lot on Black Friday in Elgin, Illinois, November 29, 2013. The group is part of a national campaign against the low wages they say Walmart pays its employees, according to the protesters. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST)
People line up to get into a store on 5th Ave. looking for Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013more
People line up to get into a store on 5th Ave. looking for Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper looks at items on sale inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, Novembemore
A shopper looks at items on sale inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People shop inside a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 2more
People shop inside a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People line up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, Novembmore
People line up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are reflected in a mirror as they shop during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTmore
People are reflected in a mirror as they shop during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man poses for a photograph with his shopping bags and a statue of hall of fame Boston Celtics coach Red Amore
A man poses for a photograph with his shopping bags and a statue of hall of fame Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach on Black Friday in Boston, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People stand outside a Prada store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUmore
People stand outside a Prada store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A security guard stands beside a pile of XBOX One video game consoles at a Toys "R" Us store during their Bmore
A security guard stands beside a pile of XBOX One video game consoles at a Toys "R" Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper waits at the register to finish paying for electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbmore
A shopper waits at the register to finish paying for electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A shopper pushes a cart outside a WalMart store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon more
A shopper pushes a cart outside a WalMart store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Two women slide their newly purchased television to the door at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, inmore
Two women slide their newly purchased television to the door at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
下一个
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
Highlights from the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
Double arm transplant
Gabriel Granados, who received Latin America's first double arm transplant in May 2012, has recovered most of his movement.
Kim Jong-look-a-like
Howard's friends used to tease him about his resemblance to the North Korean leader, so he decided to make something out of it.
Home for Thanksgiving
Americans take to the roads, skies and rails for the holiday weekend.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.