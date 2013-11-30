版本:
Black Friday

<p>Elena Gonzales takes a break from early morning Black Friday shopping inside the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Elena Gonzales takes a break from early morning Black Friday shopping inside the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A man dressed up as "the Grinch", a fictional character by author Dr. Seuss, who poses for photos with people for money, poses for a picture with a baby in a stroller and his father in Times Square, during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man dressed up as "the Grinch", a fictional character by author Dr. Seuss, who poses for photos with people for money, poses for a picture with a baby in a stroller and his father in Times Square, during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People shop at a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Two teenagers take a photograph with an Abercrombie &amp; Fitch employee inside Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Two teenagers take a photograph with an Abercrombie & Fitch employee inside Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A man dressed as Santa Claus looks on as a family tries to consolidate their shopping into less bags, in Times Square during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man dressed as Santa Claus looks on as a family tries to consolidate their shopping into less bags, in Times Square during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Shoppers walk with a cart full of purchases from Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Shoppers walk with a cart full of purchases from Walmart in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A boy looks in the window as he lines up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A boy looks in the window as he lines up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Salvation Army members sing and dance at Rockefeller Center during Black Friday Sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Salvation Army members sing and dance at Rockefeller Center during Black Friday Sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers enter the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers enter the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>People rest in Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

People rest in Westfield San Francisco Centre during Black Friday in San Francisco, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A woman piles up her purchases at a Toys"R"Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman piles up her purchases at a Toys"R"Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A shopper sits on the ground with shopping bags, outside of a store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A shopper sits on the ground with shopping bags, outside of a store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Shoppers look at clothing in a sales display in a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Shoppers look at clothing in a sales display in a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Shoppers wait to purchase sale items inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Shoppers wait to purchase sale items inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Customers shop at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Customers shop at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A woman shops at H&amp;M on Thanksgiving Day in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman shops at H&M on Thanksgiving Day in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>A Midnight Mystery Doorbuster flier is seen outside the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A Midnight Mystery Doorbuster flier is seen outside the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Shoppers leave with purchases at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Shoppers leave with purchases at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>People line up and read the sales flyer outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People line up and read the sales flyer outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People protest outside Wal-Mart for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday in San Leandro, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

People protest outside Wal-Mart for better wages and working conditions during Black Friday in San Leandro, California, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A shopper pushes a cart full of electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A shopper pushes a cart full of electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk past a Victoria's Secret store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians carrying shopping bags walk past a Victoria's Secret store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A group of protesters walk through the Walmart retail store parking lot on Black Friday in Elgin, Illinois, November 29, 2013. The group is part of a national campaign against the low wages they say Walmart pays its employees, according to the protesters. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

A group of protesters walk through the Walmart retail store parking lot on Black Friday in Elgin, Illinois, November 29, 2013. The group is part of a national campaign against the low wages they say Walmart pays its employees, according to the protesters. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>People line up to get into a store on 5th Ave. looking for Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People line up to get into a store on 5th Ave. looking for Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A shopper looks at items on sale inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A shopper looks at items on sale inside of a JC Penney store during Black Friday sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>People shop inside a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People shop inside a Target store during Black Friday sales in the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>People line up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People line up outside a Toys"R"Us store in Times Square before their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People are reflected in a mirror as they shop during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People are reflected in a mirror as they shop during Black Friday sales in New York November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A man poses for a photograph with his shopping bags and a statue of hall of fame Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach on Black Friday in Boston, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man poses for a photograph with his shopping bags and a statue of hall of fame Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach on Black Friday in Boston, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>People stand outside a Prada store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People stand outside a Prada store on 5th Ave during Black Friday Sales in New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A security guard stands beside a pile of XBOX One video game consoles at a Toys "R" Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A security guard stands beside a pile of XBOX One video game consoles at a Toys "R" Us store during their Black Friday Sale in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A shopper waits at the register to finish paying for electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A shopper waits at the register to finish paying for electronics at the Best Buy electronics store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A shopper pushes a cart outside a WalMart store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A shopper pushes a cart outside a WalMart store in Westbury, New York, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Two women slide their newly purchased television to the door at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Two women slide their newly purchased television to the door at the Best Buy store, which opened at 1am, in Cambridge, Massachusetts November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

