图片 | 2013年 11月 30日 星期六 04:00 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Israeli soldiers gesture as they sit in front of the Mediterranean at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli soldiers gesture as they sit in front of the Mediterranean at Zikim beach, near the southern city of Ashkelon, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Villagers sit on a truck as they evacuate to a safe spot, as Mount Sinabung spews ash into air at Aman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Villagers sit on a truck as they evacuate to a safe spot, as Mount Sinabung spews ash into air at Aman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

<p>A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A protester shouts against a government proposed state secrecy act as parliamentary security officers drag him out, after the act passed at the Lower House during the plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters give roses, through razor wire, to the security personnel guarding the Defense Ministry as protesters gather outside it in Bangkok, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China, November 27, 2013. The boy injured his head when he was one-year-old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong

<p>A man sweeps burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man sweeps burning charcoal as he participates in the traditional ritual called "Lianhuo", or "fire walking", in Pan'an county, Zhejiang province, China, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Thanksgiving Day holiday shoppers line up with television sets on discount at the Target retail store in Chicago, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. At least 19 people, including a journalist, a police officer and a lawyer sustained burn injuries after protestors set fire to the passenger bus on Thursday evening in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Protesters sit on lavatories outside the headquarters of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), reading newspapers with a poster attached reading "Unemployment and Social Sevices Cuts are Crap" during a demonstration in Bilbao, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Protesters sit on lavatories outside the headquarters of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), reading newspapers with a poster attached reading "Unemployment and Social Sevices Cuts are Crap" during a demonstration in Bilbao, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Charli Crosby, 5, points to a doll in the window of an American Girl store at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, Ukraine, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev, Ukraine, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin

<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Manuela Mitre is helped by midwives Cristina Balzano (bottom R) and Maira (bottom L) as she gives birth to her second child Gael while lying in a pool of water, as her husband Andre (top, 2nd R) and daughter Alice watch, at their home in Sao Paulo, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Travelling White House staff and press board the rear steps of Air Force One on a foggy morning in Seattle, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A boy shows his pet birds which he says survived what activists say was airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near a children's park in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy shows his pet birds which he says survived what activists say was airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near a children's park in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>People swim at a pool in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Patients Susan Paul who has smoked for 20 years (L-R), Dawn Debra Bayram, and Margaret who has smoked for 40 years and will have her voice box removed, smoke outside University College Hospital in central London, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

