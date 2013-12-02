版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 12月 2日 星期一 22:35 BJT

Bronx train derailment

<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 15
<p>Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decembemore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 15
<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Demore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 15
<p>Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from tmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 15
<p>Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New Yomore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 15
<p>An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx boroughmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 15
<p>Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 15
<p>Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Demore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 15
<p>New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North trainmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 15
<p>Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 15
<p>Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment inmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 11月 30日
A child in chains

A child in chains

The family of eleven-year-old He Zili say they have no choice but to restrain him as he has a tendency to attack those around him.

2013年 11月 28日
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

Profile: Silvio Berlusconi

The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...

2013年 11月 28日
Turmoil in Central African Republic

Turmoil in Central African Republic

With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a...

2013年 11月 27日

精选图集

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐