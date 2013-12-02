Bronx train derailment
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decembemore
Train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New more
A woman is taken to an ambulance at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Demore
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from tmore
Emergency personnel evacuate engineer William Rockefeller Jr. of a Metro-North train which derailed, from the site of the derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New Yomore
Overturned train cars are seen at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx boroughmore
An emergency official looks inside a car at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, more
Officials remove a body from the scene of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Demore
Emergency workers gather at the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North trainmore
New York Police Department officials use a boat to search the waters around the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment inmore
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim on a stretcher past the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A child in chains
The family of eleven-year-old He Zili say they have no choice but to restrain him as he has a tendency to attack those around him.
Profile: Silvio Berlusconi
The Italian Senate expelled Silvio Berlusconi from parliament following his conviction for tax fraud, in what the center-right leader called a day of mourning...
Turmoil in Central African Republic
With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a...
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.