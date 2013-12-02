Fishermen and firearms on Lake Turkana
An armed Turkana man walks towards the shores of Lake Turkana near a temporary fishing camp some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana fisherman cleans freshly caught fish as others watch on the shores of Lake Turkana some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Turkana fisherman sail at the beginning of the day's fishing on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Turkana fishermen venture into deeper waters while fishing on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana fisherman sits on a boat while fishing on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man reaches for an AK47 assault rifle during a fishing expedition on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Turkana fishermen retrieve fishing nets, which they left overnight in Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana fisherman holds a freshly caught fish on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana fisherman man attempts to climb back up onto his boat after untangling a fishing net from floating weeds on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man rests during a fishing expedition on Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana fisherman cleans a freshly caught fish on the shores of Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana boy flattens dried fish with his feet, at a fishing camp on the shores of Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana man sits on the shore of Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana man and a boy carrying a gun look on as a G3 battle rifle hangs from a structure used to dry fish at a fishing camp on the shores of Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana boy carries a pot as he walks under a structure used to dry fish at a fishing camp on the shores of Lake Turkana, some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana man herds livestock back from grazing grounds at the end of the day in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Turkana fishermen prepare a meal at nightfall on the shores of Lake Turkana some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana woman poses for a photograph as she milks her goats the end of the day in her family's cattle kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana girl holds a lamb at the end of the day inside her family's cattle kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Simon Choko, 44, a community leader of a fishing camp near the shores of Lake Turkana, holds his gun as he shows a wound from a bullet which he says he sustained as he repulsed an attack by raiders from the Dhaasanac tribe of southern Ethiopia, some kilometres from Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Livestock is seen inside a Turkana cattle kraal, as food is cooked on a fire, in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Livestock is seen inside a Turkana cattle kraal, as lightning flashes on the horizon, in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana man stand in the entrance of a cattle kraal at dawn in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana man looks in the direction of Lake Turkana as he wakes up at dawn under a mosquito net, at a fishing camp some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A temporary Turkana fishing camp is seen on the shores of Lake Turkana some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Ngimalia Ilete, the leader of a Turkana cattle kraal shows his traditional scars, which prove that he his an able warrior who has killed enemies in the past, in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle of northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman with traditional Turkana scarring sits in a kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle of northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana boy herds livestock to grazing grounds in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana boy herds livestock to grazing grounds in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The skin of a large wild cat, which was shot dead after attacking several goats, hangs on a protective outer ring constructed to keep livestock safe, at a kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle in northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Turkana man walks past several guns at a fishing camp on the shores of Lake Turkana some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 14, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. The Dhaasanac now venture ever deeper into Kenyan territory in search of fish and grass, clashing with neighbours. Fighting between the communities has a long history, but the conflict has become ever more fatal as automatic weapons from other regional conflicts seep into the area. While the Turkana region is short of basics like grass and ground-water, it contains other resources including oil reserves and massive, newly discovered underground aquifers. Picture taken October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (KENYA - Tags: AGRICULTURE CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 34 OF 38 FOR PACKAGE 'FISHING AND FIREARMS ON LAKE TURKANA' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'TURKANA MODOLA'
Kenyan soldiers from the Rapid Deployment Unit, an emergency response unit who were deployed due to reoccurring clashes and killings between the Turkana and Dhaasanac communities, look at the carcass of cow that died from hunger, a few hundred meters from the official boundary of the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 13, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. The Dhaasanac now venture ever deeper into Kenyan territory in search of fish and grass, clashing with neighbours. Fighting between the communities has a long history, but the conflict has become ever more fatal as automatic weapons from other regional conflicts seep into the area. While the Turkana region is short of basics like grass and ground-water, it contains other resources including oil reserves and massive, newly discovered underground aquifers. Picture taken October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (KENYA - Tags: AGRICULTURE CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 35 OF 38 FOR PACKAGE 'FISHING AND FIREARMS ON LAKE TURKANA' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'TURKANA MODOLA'
A Dhaasanac man from southern Ethiopia, inspects a cow which is dying of hunger, a few hundred meters from the official Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 13, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. The Dhaasanac now venture ever deeper into Kenyan territory in search of fish and grass, clashing with neighbours. Fighting between the communities has a long history, but the conflict has become ever more fatal as automatic weapons from other regional conflicts seep into the area. While the Turkana region is short of basics like grass and ground-water, it contains other resources including oil reserves and massive, newly discovered underground aquifers. Picture taken October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (KENYA - Tags: AGRICULTURE CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 36 OF 38 FOR PACKAGE 'FISHING AND FIREARMS ON LAKE TURKANA' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'TURKANA MODOLA'
A Dhaasanac man from southern Ethiopia and Kenyan soldiers from the Rapid Deployment Unit, an emergency response unit who were deployed due to reoccurring clashes and killings between the Turkana and Dhaasanac communities, try to lift a cow which is dying from hunger, a few hundred meters from the official boundary of the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 13, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. The Dhaasanac now venture ever deeper into Kenyan territory in search of fish and grass, clashing with neighbours. Fighting between the communities has a long history, but the conflict has become ever more fatal as automatic weapons from other regional conflicts seep into the area. While the Turkana region is short of basics like grass and ground-water, it contains other resources including oil reserves and massive, newly discovered underground aquifers. Picture taken October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (KENYA - Tags: AGRICULTURE CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 37 OF 38 FOR PACKAGE 'FISHING AND FIREARMS ON LAKE TURKANA' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'TURKANA MODOLA'
A Kenyan soldier from the Rapid Deployment Unit, an emergency response unit who were deployed due to reoccurring clashes and killings between Turkana and Dhaasanac communities, looks at a cow which is dying from hunger, a few hundred meters from the official boundary of the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 13, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. The Dhaasanac now venture ever deeper into Kenyan territory in search of fish and grass, clashing with neighbours. Fighting between the communities has a long history, but the conflict has become ever more fatal as automatic weapons from other regional conflicts seep into the area. While the Turkana region is short of basics like grass and ground-water, it contains other resources including oil reserves and massive, newly discovered underground aquifers. Picture taken October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola (KENYA - Tags: AGRICULTURE CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 38 OF 38 FOR PACKAGE 'FISHING AND FIREARMS ON LAKE TURKANA' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'TURKANA MODOLA'
