图片 | 2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Glasgow helicopter crash

<p>Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into Pub in central Glasgowmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

1 / 10
<p>Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland, Decemmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2 / 10
<p>Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

3 / 10
<p>Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in centramore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

4 / 10
<p>A boy and woman are escorted by a policeman to leave a bouquet of flowers near to the scene where a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

A boy and woman are escorted by a policeman to leave a bouquet of flowers near to the scene where a police more

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

A boy and woman are escorted by a policeman to leave a bouquet of flowers near to the scene where a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

5 / 10
<p>John McGarrigle talks to reporters about his missing father John McGarrigle senior, near the site of a helicopter crash in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

John McGarrigle talks to reporters about his missing father John McGarrigle senior, near the site of a helimore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

John McGarrigle talks to reporters about his missing father John McGarrigle senior, near the site of a helicopter crash in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

6 / 10
<p>Wreckage is seen on the roof of a pub in central Glasgow, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Wreckage is seen on the roof of a pub in central Glasgow, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Wreckage is seen on the roof of a pub in central Glasgow, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

7 / 10
<p>Rescue workers lift the rear rotor blades from the site of a police helicopter crash onto the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Rescue workers lift the rear rotor blades from the site of a police helicopter crash onto the Clutha Pub inmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers lift the rear rotor blades from the site of a police helicopter crash onto the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

8 / 10
<p>Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter, which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter, which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaultmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter, which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

9 / 10
<p>Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaultsmore

2013年 12月 2日 星期一

Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

10 / 10
