Kim Jong Un's uncle
North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek gestures next to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they attend a cmore
North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek gestures next to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they attend a commemoration event at the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song Thaek, during a paradmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song Thaek, during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A couple walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, Decembemore
A couple walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes to the members of the honor guard as he and his uncle, North Koreanmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes to the members of the honor guard as he and his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek, attend a commemoration event in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sporting Bullet Factory in an undated picture released by the Nomore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sporting Bullet Factory in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA news agency, February 23, 2012. Kim Jong-un's uncle Jang Song-thaek is seen behind Kim. REUTERS/KCNA
Jang song-thaek exits a car as he arrives at the Ziguangge building of Zhongnanhai, the central government more
Jang song-thaek exits a car as he arrives at the Ziguangge building of Zhongnanhai, the central government compound, in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
China's President Hu Jintao shakes hands with Jang song-thaek in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Damore
China's President Hu Jintao shakes hands with Jang song-thaek in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, Decembermore
A woman walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a military unit in an undated picture released by the Northmore
The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a military unit in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA on December 28, 2011. Kim's brother-in-law Jang Song-thaek is seen in the background. REUTERS/KCNA
An undated picture shows Jang Song-thaek, the new Vice Chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commissiomore
An undated picture shows Jang Song-thaek, the new Vice Chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA
