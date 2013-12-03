版本:
中国
Bangladeshi burn victims

<p>WARNING: IMAGES CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT: Areef, 4, feeds his father Sabed Ali, a driver, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital December 2, 2013. Ali sustained burns after protesters torched his auto rickshaw during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

WARNING: IMAGES CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT: Areef, 4, feeds his father Sabed Ali, a driver, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital December 2, 2013. Ali sustained burns after protesters torched his auto rickshaw during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Momtaj leans beside her son Mahbub, a bus driver, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka December 2, 2013. Mahbub sustained burns after protesters torched his bus during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Momtaj leans beside her son Mahbub, a bus driver, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka December 2, 2013. Mahbub sustained burns after protesters torched his bus during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A relative helps Amjad Hossain to drink water in Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka December 2, 2013. Hossain sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A relative helps Amjad Hossain to drink water in Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka December 2, 2013. Hossain sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led nationwide protest. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was killed when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party -led 72 hour nationwide protest in Dhaka, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives of businessman Habibur Rahman, 30, cry in front of the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was killed when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party -led 72 hour nationwide protest in Dhaka, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Lawyer Golam Kibria, 57, struggles on a bed of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was injured when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party -led 72 hour nationwide protest in Dhaka, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Lawyer Golam Kibria, 57, struggles on a bed of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was injured when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party -led 72 hour nationwide protest in Dhaka, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Relatives of Mozammel Huq, a bus driver who died after protesters set fire to his bus, mourn as they travel to his burial site after the funeral in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives of Mozammel Huq, a bus driver who died after protesters set fire to his bus, mourn as they travel to his burial site after the funeral in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shahnaz, wife of bus driver Mahbub who sustained burns when the bus was torched by protesters, cries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Medical assistants attend to Wahidur Rahman Babu (front), who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Medical assistants attend to Wahidur Rahman Babu (front), who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Medical assistants attend to an injured person, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Medical assistants attend to an injured person, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Doctors and medical staff attend to injured passengers, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Doctors and medical staff attend to injured passengers, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>An injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, awaits medical attention in the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

An injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, awaits medical attention in the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A medical assistant attends to Masuma Aktar, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A medical assistant attends to Masuma Aktar, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Lawyer Golam Kibria, 57, struggles on a bed of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was injured when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led 72 hours nationwide protest in Dhaka, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Lawyer Golam Kibria, 57, struggles on a bed of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after he was injured when a bus lost control after a petrol bomb attack and ran over a rickshaw carrying him, during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led 72 hours nationwide protest in Dhaka, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Medical assistants attend to Wahidur Rahman Babu, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Medical assistants attend to Wahidur Rahman Babu, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Aleya sits beside her husband Sabed Ali, an auto rickshaw driver, with her son Arif, 5, after Sabed was injured when activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party set fire to his auto rickshaw, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Aleya sits beside her husband Sabed Ali, an auto rickshaw driver, with her son Arif, 5, after Sabed was injured when activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party set fire to his auto rickshaw, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Sobhan cries after his relative Monowara Begum, 55, was injured by a crude bomb in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Sobhan cries after his relative Monowara Begum, 55, was injured by a crude bomb in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>The body of Monowara Begum, 55, lies in a morgue after a crude bomb explosion on Tuesday, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

The body of Monowara Begum, 55, lies in a morgue after a crude bomb explosion on Tuesday, in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Doctors and medical staff attend to an injured passenger, who sustained burns onboard a bus torched by protesters, at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

